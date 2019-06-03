Raptors lost composure against Warriors in Game 2

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors were cruising in Game 2 of the NBA Finals before the Golden State Warriors smacked them in the mouth.

It was yet another signature third-quarter push by the Warriors, who rattled off an 18-0 run to turn the game on its head. Toronto’s offense just wouldn’t click, and frustration set in. Nick Nurse called timeout after just two minutes, only for the Raptors to immediately turn the ball over on a moving screen. Nurse regrouped again at the seven-minute mark, and still the Raptors sputtered as Pascal Siakam charged at the rim only to be blocked by DeMarcus Cousins. Bad offense led to poor defense, and the whole thing came apart,

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Third quarter. We didn’t play well enough. We missed too many shots. They got out in transition and got a little bit of confidence going. Third quarter. We lost the game there. We fought back and did a great job, but we missed some looks in the third quarter that we usually make,” Kyle Lowry said of Game 2.

The Raptors needed an adult in the room to calm the nerves, but they suffered a crisis of leadership. The Warriors smothered Kawhi Leonard on and off the ball, and nobody stepped up around him. Marc Gasol went back to being passive, Siakam rushed his way into bad looks, and Lowry was a complete no-show. Mercifully, the Warriors began introducing bench players to the mix, and Fred VanVleet finally snapped the drought with a corner three, but the damage was done.

Story continues

With that push, the Warriors asserted control while the Raptors lost their composure. Toronto recovered with a 21-16 finish over the second half of the third, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney left the game with injuries, Nurse pulled out an innovative box-and-one defensive scheme that held the Warriors without a basket over a five-minute stretch, and yet the visitors still hung on for the win.

Toronto was on tilt, and Golden State calmly capitalized on its mistakes. It wasn’t Stephen Curry jumpers that killed the Raptors — it was a never-ending slew of backdoor cuts, big-to-big lobs on the interior, and an unforgivable brain fart not to foul Draymond Green on the final possession that saw Andre Iguodala shut the door on a wide-open three. Toronto didn’t lack effort — it just made too many mistakes.

“I thought we were just a little bit impatient and didn't hold enough composure just to either, A, get to a strong shot, or B, move it to the next one,” Nurse said.

The Warriors might be shorthanded, but they made up the gap with experience. Curry is an elite offensive system onto himself, Green guarded all five positions while also running point, Andrew Bogut delivered a shot in the arm with his clever positioning along the baseline, while Shaun Livingston won a crucial loose ball against Leonard to set up Iguodala’s three. Even when they went ice cold in the fourth, the Warriors still kept playing defense and hung on for the win.

Desperation won’t get it done against the two-time reigning champions. If the Raptors are to win the series, they will need to maintain their composure and continue to execute. Leonard can generate a good look against anyone, while Siakam is great on the block in a mismatch. Lowry can usually create something decent out of pick-and-roll, while Gasol is an excellent playmaker up top. The Warriors are sending help to get the Raptors away from their preferred spots, but that means there will be open shooters so long as they move the ball.

Until Kevin Durant returns, the Raptors can clearly hang with the Warriors. Toronto has won six out of eight quarters so far, and it was Golden State that had to make the first adjustments. The Raptors just lost their composure for a moment, and that cost them. They’ll be alright if they keep their cool moving forward.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports