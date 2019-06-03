10 things from Raptors-Warriors Game 2

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors’ 109-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

One — This was an opportunity missed for the Raptors. The Warriors were sloppy in the first half, and if it wasn’t for some ridiculous shot making by Klay Thompson and a slew of ticky-tack fouls, the Raptors would have carried a massive advantage into halftime. Bleeding an 18-0 run to start the third quarter obviously wasn’t ideal, but the Raptors weathered the storm but just couldn’t get over the hump. The Warriors were running on fumes for the fourth, but the Raptors made too many defensive errors and bricked one too many open 3s. It’s a shame, too, because the Raptors now face an uphill battle with Kevin Durant on the mend, but they’re not out of this series just yet.

Two — It’s been a while since the Raptors’ halfcourt defense looked that ragged. Granted, the Warriors are unlike any other opponent, but this was just a bad outing all around by the Raptors. It wasn’t the Splash Brothers who killed the Raptors — it was a never-ending slew of back cuts. Stephen Curry was able to generate an opening any time he came around a screen, regardless of whether he was on or off the ball. The Raptors were constantly a step slow with their rotations, and the Warriors feasted on basket cuts in 4-on-3 scenarios. The Raptors should consider switching some of those looks, but it just overall came down to a lack of focus and communication. It’s hard to be on alert for a full 48 minutes, but that’s what it takes to beat the Warriors.

raptors gonna be sick in film session. they lost this game in the second half off a million back cuts. credit curry for creating so much panic, but raps should be better than this. pic.twitter.com/hk1oRlUEt9 — William Lou (@william_lou) June 3, 2019

Three — It got so bad for the Raptors that Nick Nurse had to revert to a box-and-one defense to stop the Warriors. Curry was hounded after halfcourt, but zoning up the paint at least allowed the Raptors to have two bodies by the basket to dissuade any lobs. This strategy nearly got the Raptors back into the game, as the Warriors were held without a basket for over four minutes. However, this rudimentary scheme only works if Curry is the only threat to score. If Thompson or Durant are in the game, zoning up the paint would just create more headaches with open threes. As reductive as it may sound, the Raptors just need to play better defense. They proved in Game 1 they can knock the Warriors out of their halfcourt sets by being physical, but whether it was due to foul trouble or just a lack of intensity, the Raptors were consistently a step slow on Sunday and it burned them.

Four — Kyle Lowry was a disaster on both ends, and the Raptors simply can’t win when that happens. Lowry got the short end of the stick on a few foul calls, but that’s bound to happen when he’s constantly gambling. Lowry was a total non-factor on offense outside of leaping into defenders and praying for a bad whistle, and it’s unacceptable that he finished with just two assists before fouling out. Toronto’s offense as a whole was static — they generated 17 assists against 15 turnovers — and a lot of that comes down to their floor general. Defensively, Lowry was constantly gambling, and he was forced to guard Andre Iguodala or Draymond Green because he couldn’t hang with either Curry or Klay Thompson. Lowry is better than what he’s shown through two games against the Warriors, and they’ll need him to step up like he did against the Bucks in order for the Raptors to steal one on the road.

Five — Fortunately for the Raptors, they still had Fred VanVleet to fall back on. VanVleet did exactly what Lowry should have done — he kept a cool head, stayed disciplined on defense, and was aggressive and courageous on offense. It was VanVleet who finally snapped the Warriors’ run in the third quarter with a corner 3, and he remains the Raptors’ best option for the thankless task of chasing around Curry. VanVleet has been sensational since the birth of his second child, but there’s still something gimmicky about his scoring as he’s hitting a slew of difficult shots. Lowry needs to get right because VanVleet can’t carry the team on his own.

Six — Kawhi Leonard followed his quiet Game 1 performance with an emphatic effort in Game 2, but it was still far from his best effort. Leonard continues to get himself trapped, and he’s not moving the ball quick enough to give the Raptors a chance to beat the Warriors’ rotations on the weak side. Leonard made up for those lapses with instances of superhuman strength where he simply muscled the ball through defenders for free throws or layups, but that’s unsustainable and draining. The smarter play would be to beat the Warriors with passing, until they dial back the pressure and play him in isolation, where Leonard can then feast.

leonard is almost always facing 2-3 defenders. raps have to do a better job of repositioning to get open and leonard's gotta be quicker with his passes to give his teammates a chance to beat the rotation pic.twitter.com/lBPq8YhG3r — William Lou (@william_lou) June 3, 2019

Seven — Steve Kerr’s decision to start DeMarcus Cousins was a stroke of genius. Cousins was poor to start, but Kerr stuck with him and it paid off in the second half. Cousins was able to make plays on the roll when Curry delivered the pass off Toronto’s traps, and the Raptors were powerless to stop him on the inside. His confidence on offense also fuelled his defense, as Cousins was able to clog the paint. The Raptors had the right idea early, as Leonard ruthlessly attacked the mismatch by nailing jumpers when Cousins back-pedalled, but that went away in the second half. It’s also on Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka for turning down open pick-and-pop jumpers that Cousins was allowing. If the Raptors want to beat Cousins, they must run him off the floor with their offense.

Eight — Draymond Green played a sensational game on both ends of the court and practically willed the Warriors to victory. He’s one of the rare players who can play at peak intensity while also keeping his wits about him. Green’s instant playmaking carried the offense in the second half, and the Raptors should really strongly consider putting a longer defender on him to deter his passes instead of trying to get by with Lowry. Green was also a man of his word on defense, as he completely neutralized Siakam. In 35 possessions against Green, Siakam only scored three points on 1-of-8 shooting after hanging 32 points on him in Game 1. Green got back in transition to deny the touchdown passes, kept him from going middle, and effectively killed Siakam’s confidence for the night. Once that was done, Green then took shifts on Lowry to start the third quarter which stunted the Raptors’ offense at the point of attack, before picking up Leonard in the fourth quarter.

Nine — Serge Ibaka looks lost on most possessions. He’s not the most intuitive player, and that’s lethal against a team like the Warriors. Ibaka still impacted the game by going to work on the glass, but he was an overall minus on offense. With VanVleet and Norman Powell playing well, the Raptors should consider a few short doses of smallball with Siakam at center. It’s not as palatable with Cousins in the game because Siakam would get worn down in the post, but he should be able to wriggle free against Bogut or Looney. At the very least, it should be a surprise option for Nurse to have in his back pocket if the Raptors fall into a deficit on the road.

Ten — The biggest variable hanging over the series is health. Thompson suffered tightness in his left hamstring, Iguodala was blindsided with a screen and continues to be limited, and Looney suffered a chest bruise. It’s the NBA Finals so everyone can walk will play, it might just come down to attrition. The Raptors have more bodies and that could decide the series. Granted, Curry’s offense and Green’s defense provide structure for the Warriors to be competitive on both ends, but relying on role players like Quinn Cook, Jonas Jerebko and Alfonzo McKinnie to consistently make big shots is a dicey formula.

