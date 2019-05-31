10 things from Raptors-Warriors Game 1

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors’ 118-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

One — Don’t get too excited one way or the other. These two teams have no history, and this was very much a feel-out game. The Warriors extended their rotation to 11 players, while the Raptors countered with nine of their own. Both teams were more focused on running their regular sets, as opposed to specifically scheming for the opponent. Expect rotations and strategies to change dramatically as the series unfolds, especially if Kevin Durant eventually returns.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Two — The main positive for the Warriors was that they successfully managed Kawhi Leonard. Golden State aggressively trapped Leonard from start to finish — sometimes sending two defenders to half court — and even switched their matchups to cut off his drives to the basket. However, Leonard was too well-rounded to be denied. Leonard only shot 5-of-14 from the field, but he still finished with 23 points by forcing the issue and getting to the free-throw line, while also torching the Warriors’ centers on switches. Kevon Looney held his own in switches against James Harden, but Leonard drained two 3s in his face, while also drawing a pair of fouls by forcefully driving through the contact. Going forward, the Raptors should also consider getting Leonard some more opportunities in the post.

Story continues

Three — The weakest part of Leonard’s game is his playmaking, but he continues to make strides in that area. Leonard was quick to give up the ball, and that allowed both Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol to attack in 4-on-3 scenarios. Granted, the Warriors are excellent at scrambling back to recover, but the Raptors’ supporting pieces were quick and decisive with their reads. Siakam’s big-to-big passing with both Gasol and Serge Ibaka gave Draymond Green fits on the inside. The Warriors might dial back their blitzes after reviewing the tape from Game 1, but that will only open up Leonard to attack more in isolation, which is hardly comforting.

GS was super aggressive with Kawhi but at times too aggressive. There is no reason to double him coming off a pick this high but on the Siakam drive, Dray should pass that off to Looney and take the pass away to Gasol. Great find from Siakam pic.twitter.com/vCmsxOHlww — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) May 31, 2019

Four — Siakam was the star of the night with his 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting. To a man, the Warriors griped about Siakam having the game of his life, but they really should have done their homework. In 2017, Siakam had his first breakout performance as a sophomore with 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting against the Warriors, and he followed that up this year with 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting in an overtime win. The Warriors should know by now that Siakam can score, and yet they still treated him as a non-threat.

Siakam was a terror in transition — although those looks will eventually dry up as the Warriors tighten the screws — but Siakam also kicked ass in the post. Green is a physical defender who likes to use his heft to lean and push opponents on the block, but Siakam relishes the contact as he likes to feel for where his defender is, before spinning away into the open shot. Green is one of the best defenders in the league, but he doesn’t have the length of Giannis Antetokounmpo or Joel Embiid, and that means Siakam can finally breathe a sigh of relief because can get his shots off again. And when Siakam had the switch on Stephen Curry, he was a walking bucket.

This is just great from Siakam, no doubt Green scouted Siakam and knew he loves spinning back so he was ready for it, great read from Pascal to fake it. Just great growth from him all year long! pic.twitter.com/nu6mXcQEYE — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) May 31, 2019

Siakam also played a well-rounded game with his playmaking and defense. Siakam recorded five assists, but he also created another four free throws to Ibaka and Gasol. Furthermore, Siakam hounded Klay Thompson on the perimeter, while also flying in for a massive block on Green at the rim. The Warriors said it right: Siakam did play the game of his life, but that doesn’t mean he won’t do it again. Everything he did in Game 1 was within his repertoire.

Five — Gasol played his best game as a Raptor as he finished with 20 points on 10 shots in just 30 minutes. There were concerns over Gasol’s ability to stay on the floor against a perimeter-oriented team, but Gasol was quite comfortable extending beyond the 3-point arc while still providing the same timely help defense that powered the Raptors through the East. Gasol forced two turnovers out of Curry in the third quarter to fend off a comeback push by the Warriors.

But most importantly, Gasol put himself in positions to score, and he was aggressive with his offense. Gasol made sure to establish deep post position when the Warriors switched, and he even rolled hard into the paint on a late fast break where he earned two free throws. Gasol needs to take this same approach in every game of this series to truly make the Warriors think twice about doubling Leonard.

marc was aggressive going to the rim in Game 1, more so than he was in any of the raptors' previous playoff games. more of that. pic.twitter.com/IXJIia5WFF — William Lou (@william_lou) May 31, 2019

Six — The Raptors had the right idea in terms of guarding Curry. Toronto sent extra bodies to the perimeter to trap each time he came around a screen, and the Raptors wisely dared the Warriors’ limited centers to finish in traffic. Curry still wiggled free on some loose balls and off the occasional miscommunication, but he didn’t elicit the same mad scrambles that undid the Trail Blazers in the conference finals. Curry finished with 34 points, but the bulk of that came from him leaning into defenders and getting a kind whistle that sent him to the line 14 times. Otherwise, the Raptors did a great job of tracking and pressuring Curry. Fred VanVleet was exceptional in that role, as he limited Curry to just four points in 33 possessions. VanVleet was also exceptional in his coverage against JJ Redick in the second round, and most of the same principles apply to Curry.

Seven — Toronto needs to clean up its defense against Thompson. It wasn’t that Thompson exploded for an unmanageable number — 21 points is his average for the season — but the Raptors had too many breakdowns in their coverages, especially in the second half. Thompson consistently got open when he came around pin-downs from his centers, and that just comes down to miscommunication and a lack of focus by the Raptors. It’s one thing if Thompson gets inside and makes a few contested layups, it’s another issue altogether when he’s wiggling free for 3. With so many non-shooters on the floor for the Warriors, the Raptors need to sell out completely to deny Thompson’s 3-point attempts.

I really love the Warriors running gaggle action with Steph and Klay screening for each and Looney cleaning everything up. It puts Gasol in a tough spot, should probably be up on the screen but opens the slip for Looney just difficult to defend pic.twitter.com/CXthBTxmpM — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) May 31, 2019

Eight — DeMarcus Cousins was flat-out terrible in Game 1 coming off a torn quad injury that sidelined him for over a month. He only played eight minutes, but was a clear liability for the Warriors. Ibaka beat him down the floor for transition dunks, and even VanVleet was able to drive and finish over Cousins. Kerr opted instead to extend Looney to 28 minutes, while Jordan Bell mopped up the remaining 12 minutes. The Warriors should probably consider going small with Green at center at some point, but as currently constructed, that option isn’t entirely viable. Looney is a better player than Shaun Livingston or Alfonzo McKinnie, and so it just doesn’t make sense to downsize. However, all this changes if Durant returns, but odds are that he’ll also be rusty.

Nine — To make matters worse, Andre Iguodala looked to be in severe pain after he rose up for a layup late in the game. Iguodala missed Game 4 against Portland with tightness in his left leg, and appeared to have re-aggravated the same injury. Nevertheless, Iguodala was a liability on offense, as he clanked all four of his 3-point attempts, and it’s now 21 days and counting since his last make. There’s a very real chance the 35-year-old has just run out of gas, and that would spell real trouble for a Warriors team that absolutely needs his defense against Leonard to win this series.

Ten — Toronto always wins when its role players show up. VanVleet continues his hot shooting since the birth of his second child, while Danny Green finally broke through his slump with 11 points with the home crowd chanting his name in support. Norman Powell made too many mistakes in his four-minute stint and promptly lost his minutes to Pat McCaw, but the performance of the eighth man is largely irrelevant in this series. The Raptors just look deeper and fresher than the Warriors on the whole, although role players tend to look better at home.

More NBA Finals coverage from Yahoo Sports