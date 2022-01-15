Raptors vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Toronto Raptors (20-18) play against the Detroit Pistons (31-31) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022

Toronto Raptors 7, Detroit Pistons 13 (Q1 08:20)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Great start for Detroit. Really not a bad thing can be said so far. Something about the Pistons against Toronto.
Detroit up 13-7 early. Nick Nurse calls a timeout. – 7:15 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hot start for the Pistons. Up 11-7 on the Raptors, and they’ve made five of their first six shots – 7:14 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Not entirely sure about this Pistons court – 7:13 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It’s cold in my basement, and the Raptors are playing the Pistons. – 7:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got peak at Cam Johnson doing a workout pregame.
Pretty intense as he was putting pressure on sprained ankle.
Out tonight at #Pacers . #Suns plan to practice tomorrow before Sunday afternoon at #Pistons.
Like to think he’ll be back at some point during this 5-game road trip. – 6:55 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Starting 5 vs. the 6ix ✨
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/tb0rxbm8jI6:45 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Barnes, Birch, Anunoby, VanVleet and Siakam start vs. Pistons. – 6:44 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Usual starters for Pistons tonight – 6:42 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes will play and start for the Raptors. – 6:42 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Same starters for #Pistons: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart. – 6:40 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/kNZlPnVFpq6:40 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barnes is indeed back for the Raptors and will start along with VanVleet, Siakam, Anunoby and Birch – 6:39 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam, Birch start tonight. – 6:36 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie Barnes is now listed as available for tonight in the Raptors injury report. – 6:30 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The trade that sent Bol Bol to the Detroit Pistons was reportedly voided because he failed his physical.
Former NBA PF @Donatas Motiejunas tells @Rick Kamla and @Mitch Lawrence he has questions about it and thinks the NBPA should independently review Bol Bol’s physical health. pic.twitter.com/yNOWBluv6E6:30 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Smiles smiles smiles ✨ pic.twitter.com/gbWA9pxcHl6:22 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury/status report against the visiting Toronto Raptors: pic.twitter.com/Hh4vWeKzUQ6:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s a double @FrontOfficeShow day taking you into the long weekend! In the first episode @Trevor_Lane and I talk Kings ready to sell, Raptors wanting Poeltl back, Blazer open to moving Powell and more. Subscribe and help us on the drive to 15K!
youtu.be/5vHNoVa8kxg6:08 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is unlikely to join the Warriors on Sunday in Minnesota, but Steve Kerr is “hopeful” that Draymond will return to the lineup to start a 7-game home stand next Tuesday against the Pistons. – 6:06 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Wholesome.
@Isaiah Stewart 🤝 @Rodney McGruder pic.twitter.com/TimbzECvgd6:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Rebounding.
Been topic of discussion for #Suns after giving up 22 offensive boards in Tuesday’s win over Toronto.
The Raptors won rebounding battle, 47-39. Suns were outrebounded, 49-35, in Saturday’s loss to Heat.
Face #Pacers , who are 11th in offensive rebounding, tonight. pic.twitter.com/X1saOGqQWL5:54 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Certified Drip 💧
@Josh Jackson
@Hamidou Diallo
@Luke Garza
@Cade Cunningham
@Isaiah Stewart
@SaddiqBey
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 5:51 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Gary Trent Jr. for the Raptors tonight, Scottie Barnes will be active but he’ll go through a pre-game workout to see whether or not he’ll go against the Pistons – 5:48 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says Yuta Watanabe will “probably” start tonight. – 5:48 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr. is OUT* Scottie Barnes is a game-time decision – 5:43 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
En route .. 🚌 @Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/HPBxVYH2ff5:43 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Trent Jr. is out vs. Pistons. Barnes will be a game time decision (ankle and knee, respectively). – 5:42 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. will not play vs. Detroit tonight. Scottie Barnes is still questionable. He’ll be active, but won’t make a decision on him closer to gametime. – 5:42 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Trent is out vs Detroit tonight. They’ll make a call on Barnes after warmups. – 5:41 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie Barnes is still questionable and will be a GTD. Gary Trent Jr. is out. – 5:41 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said the Suns have talked a lot about the offensive rebounding from the Toronto game the last 48 hours. Tonight they’ll want to clean that up against Indy’s Domantas Sabonis-Myles Turner tandem – 5:32 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said rebounding has been a point of emphasis today and since the Toronto game. Called it a high level of importance against the Pacers with Sabonis and Turner. – 5:32 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Casey also said that Pascal Siakam has been making an all-star statement with his play of late. – 5:30 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He’s Kyle Lowry. He’s a clone of Kyle … he should be an all-star, absolutely,” Dwane Casey on Fred VanVleet. – 5:27 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
CAM REDDISH TRADE REACTION + MAILBAG 📬
🔘 Hawks (3:45)
🔘 Knicks (21:59)
🔘 Grizz (32:59)
🔘 Suns (47:26)
🔘 1st-time All-Stars (50:42)
🔘 D🤺 (55:35)
🔘 Raptors (1:02:58)
🎧 https://t.co/8uivk67ptR
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Z9ISxa2K55:25 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Dwane Casey also endorses that Fred VanVleet has become Kyle Lowry.
“He’s earned every bit of what he’s getting… he should be an all-star.” – 5:24 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dwane Casey on Fred VanVleet: “He’s become a Kyle Lowry. He’s a clone of Kyle.” – 5:24 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Frank Jackson’s ankle is better. So, when he exits health and safety protocols and improves his conditioning, he should be ready to play. – 5:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday is listed as out (left ankle soreness) for Saturday night’s game against the Raptors on the first injury report. – 5:12 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
“The Raptors are leaning into VanVleet like he’s a megastar.”
@Kevin O’Connor breaks down how FVV’s playing the best basketball of his life. #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/R3s7037KWI5:03 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Head Down, Chin Up
Open Gym presented by @Bell
SZN10 – E11: https://t.co/uBNdSQiHg1 pic.twitter.com/l4aT3K5O405:01 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Friday night Power Hour, presented by @DiscountTire, features @DJTONYTOCA313 bringing the beats 🎶
Doors open at 5:30 ⏰ pic.twitter.com/xz0xEbNN6r4:45 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
See you soon, @Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/bNhvkciTsj4:16 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Home Cooking
📝 @Vivek Jacob | @TangerineHoops
➡️ https://t.co/5Yq5rVmmAL pic.twitter.com/gpAylqOuqH4:02 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Heat targeting Monday game vs Raptors for Bam Adebayo return
sportando.basketball/en/heat-target…3:47 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raptors reportedly interested in trading for Jakob Poeltl
sportando.basketball/en/raptors-rep…3:29 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank Jackson is OUT tonight but has exited protocols. – 3:22 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
👌 Make sure you spend $3️⃣1️⃣.3️⃣0️⃣ or more to get a “Respect the Code” foam finger 👌
🔗: https://t.co/sAofd7sjSM pic.twitter.com/3c1s0PnFJg3:13 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
The motivation has always been clear
#PascalSiakam | #NBAAllStar
⭐️ 1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/W9KY8GHVW93:00 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Miami Heat C Bam Adebayo is targeting to return Monday vs. the Toronto Raptors, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Adebayo has missed the last six weeks after getting surgery on his right thumb. pic.twitter.com/exMalPeFU52:22 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After right thumb surgery six weeks ago, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is targeting a return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Adebayo – who averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds — has been ramping up on the court this week. – 2:13 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Don’t forget to VOTE FRED for All-Star
#FredVanVleet | #NBAAllStar
⭐️ 1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/2pO0kaksKp2:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jakob Poeltl holding down the backline while all the Raptors long-armed, quick defenders create havoc on the perimeter is kind of a scary thought. Very, very easily tradable deal for Poeltl too. Have to imagine the Spurs would need a pretty good return though. – 1:57 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Special message from OG
#OGAnunoby l #NBAAllStar
⭐️ 1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/N0rhJXekC21:07 PM

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Can the Raptors slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo?

    The Toronto Raptors are 2-0 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks this season but Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in either of those games and Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. haven't been cleared to return to the lineup yet.

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Steelers visit Chiefs with nothing-to-lose playoff attitude

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger are brutally honest about the Steelers' chances of advancing past the wild-card round of the playoffs, especially given the Chiefs humiliated them just a few weeks ago in Arrowhead Stadium. First, the Pittsburgh coach: “I don't know how much you learn from it, to be quite honest with you. They smashed us so definitely," Tomlin said of the first meeting. “More than anything, this is like a reboot.” Then, the quarterback: “We probably aren

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Without Ronaldo, Man United labours to FA Cup win over Villa

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim

  • Real Salt Lake signs 14-year-old forward Axel Kei to homegrown contract

    HERRIMAN, Utah — Real Salt Lake has signed 14-year-old forward Axel Kei to a homegrown contract, making him the youngest player to ever sign with a Major League Soccer team. At 14 years 15 days, Kei breaks the 18-year-old record set by Freddy Adu by 153 days. Kei joins RSL on a two-year contract. While just 14, Kei stands six foot four and weights 183 pounds. “Over the last year Axel has proven to be one of the top attacking prospects in the country. His propensity in front of goal is well beyon

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Evans says nothing has changed for him even after becoming Ticats' starter

    Nothing changes for Dane Evans, even now as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' face of the franchise and clear-cut starting quarterback. The 28-year-old American bypassed CFL free agency Wednesday to sign a two-year extension with Hamilton. Evans says his preparation and attention to detail will be just as diligent now as the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback as it was the past two seasons when he shared starting duties with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who will now hit the open market Feb. 8. "I'm just going to appr

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende