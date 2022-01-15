Raptors vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (20-18) play against the Detroit Pistons (31-31) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022

Toronto Raptors 7, Detroit Pistons 13 (Q1 08:20)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Great start for Detroit. Really not a bad thing can be said so far. Something about the Pistons against Toronto.

Detroit up 13-7 early. Nick Nurse calls a timeout. – 7:15 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Hot start for the Pistons. Up 11-7 on the Raptors, and they’ve made five of their first six shots – 7:14 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Not entirely sure about this Pistons court – 7:13 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

It’s cold in my basement, and the Raptors are playing the Pistons. – 7:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Got peak at Cam Johnson doing a workout pregame.

Pretty intense as he was putting pressure on sprained ankle.

Out tonight at #Pacers . #Suns plan to practice tomorrow before Sunday afternoon at #Pistons.

Like to think he’ll be back at some point during this 5-game road trip. – 6:55 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Starting 5 vs. the 6ix ✨

@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/tb0rxbm8jI

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Barnes, Birch, Anunoby, VanVleet and Siakam start vs. Pistons. – 6:44 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Usual starters for Pistons tonight – 6:42 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Scottie Barnes will play and start for the Raptors. – 6:42 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Same starters for #Pistons: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart. – 6:40 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Tonight's @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/kNZlPnVFpq

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Barnes is indeed back for the Raptors and will start along with VanVleet, Siakam, Anunoby and Birch – 6:39 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam, Birch start tonight. – 6:36 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Scottie Barnes is now listed as available for tonight in the Raptors injury report. – 6:30 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

The trade that sent Bol Bol to the Detroit Pistons was reportedly voided because he failed his physical.

The trade that sent Bol Bol to the Detroit Pistons was reportedly voided because he failed his physical.

Former NBA PF @Donatas Motiejunas tells @Rick Kamla and @Mitch Lawrence he has questions about it and thinks the NBPA should independently review Bol Bol's physical health.

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Smiles smiles smiles ✨ pic.twitter.com/gbWA9pxcHl

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Tonight's injury/status report against the visiting Toronto Raptors: pic.twitter.com/Hh4vWeKzUQ

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It’s a double @FrontOfficeShow day taking you into the long weekend! In the first episode @Trevor_Lane and I talk Kings ready to sell, Raptors wanting Poeltl back, Blazer open to moving Powell and more. Subscribe and help us on the drive to 15K!

youtu.be/5vHNoVa8kxg – 6:08 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green is unlikely to join the Warriors on Sunday in Minnesota, but Steve Kerr is “hopeful” that Draymond will return to the lineup to start a 7-game home stand next Tuesday against the Pistons. – 6:06 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Wholesome.

@Isaiah Stewart 🤝 @Rodney McGruder pic.twitter.com/TimbzECvgd

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Rebounding.

Been topic of discussion for #Suns after giving up 22 offensive boards in Tuesday’s win over Toronto.

The Raptors won rebounding battle, 47-39. Suns were outrebounded, 49-35, in Saturday’s loss to Heat.

Face #Pacers , who are 11th in offensive rebounding, tonight. pic.twitter.com/X1saOGqQWL – 5:54 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

No Gary Trent Jr. for the Raptors tonight, Scottie Barnes will be active but he’ll go through a pre-game workout to see whether or not he’ll go against the Pistons – 5:48 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Nick Nurse says Yuta Watanabe will “probably” start tonight. – 5:48 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Gary Trent Jr. is OUT* Scottie Barnes is a game-time decision – 5:43 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

En route .. 🚌 @Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/HPBxVYH2ff

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Trent Jr. is out vs. Pistons. Barnes will be a game time decision (ankle and knee, respectively). – 5:42 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Gary Trent Jr. will not play vs. Detroit tonight. Scottie Barnes is still questionable. He’ll be active, but won’t make a decision on him closer to gametime. – 5:42 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Trent is out vs Detroit tonight. They’ll make a call on Barnes after warmups. – 5:41 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Scottie Barnes is still questionable and will be a GTD. Gary Trent Jr. is out. – 5:41 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty said the Suns have talked a lot about the offensive rebounding from the Toronto game the last 48 hours. Tonight they’ll want to clean that up against Indy’s Domantas Sabonis-Myles Turner tandem – 5:32 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said rebounding has been a point of emphasis today and since the Toronto game. Called it a high level of importance against the Pacers with Sabonis and Turner. – 5:32 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Casey also said that Pascal Siakam has been making an all-star statement with his play of late. – 5:30 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“He’s Kyle Lowry. He’s a clone of Kyle … he should be an all-star, absolutely,” Dwane Casey on Fred VanVleet. – 5:27 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Dwane Casey also endorses that Fred VanVleet has become Kyle Lowry.

“He’s earned every bit of what he’s getting… he should be an all-star.” – 5:24 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Dwane Casey on Fred VanVleet: “He’s become a Kyle Lowry. He’s a clone of Kyle.” – 5:24 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey says Frank Jackson’s ankle is better. So, when he exits health and safety protocols and improves his conditioning, he should be ready to play. – 5:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday is listed as out (left ankle soreness) for Saturday night’s game against the Raptors on the first injury report. – 5:12 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

“The Raptors are leaning into VanVleet like he’s a megastar.”

@Kevin O’Connor breaks down how FVV’s playing the best basketball of his life. #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/R3s7037KWI – 5:03 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Heat targeting Monday game vs Raptors for Bam Adebayo return

sportando.basketball/en/heat-target… – 3:47 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Raptors reportedly interested in trading for Jakob Poeltl

sportando.basketball/en/raptors-rep… – 3:29 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Frank Jackson is OUT tonight but has exited protocols. – 3:22 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

After right thumb surgery six weeks ago, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is targeting a return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Adebayo – who averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds — has been ramping up on the court this week. – 2:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jakob Poeltl holding down the backline while all the Raptors long-armed, quick defenders create havoc on the perimeter is kind of a scary thought. Very, very easily tradable deal for Poeltl too. Have to imagine the Spurs would need a pretty good return though. – 1:57 PM

