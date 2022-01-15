Raptors vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Toronto Raptors (20-18) play against the Detroit Pistons (31-31) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022
Toronto Raptors 7, Detroit Pistons 13 (Q1 08:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Great start for Detroit. Really not a bad thing can be said so far. Something about the Pistons against Toronto.
Detroit up 13-7 early. Nick Nurse calls a timeout. – 7:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hot start for the Pistons. Up 11-7 on the Raptors, and they’ve made five of their first six shots – 7:14 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Not entirely sure about this Pistons court – 7:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It’s cold in my basement, and the Raptors are playing the Pistons. – 7:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got peak at Cam Johnson doing a workout pregame.
Pretty intense as he was putting pressure on sprained ankle.
Out tonight at #Pacers . #Suns plan to practice tomorrow before Sunday afternoon at #Pistons.
Like to think he’ll be back at some point during this 5-game road trip. – 6:55 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Barnes, Birch, Anunoby, VanVleet and Siakam start vs. Pistons. – 6:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Usual starters for Pistons tonight – 6:42 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes will play and start for the Raptors. – 6:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Same starters for #Pistons: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart. – 6:40 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barnes is indeed back for the Raptors and will start along with VanVleet, Siakam, Anunoby and Birch – 6:39 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam, Birch start tonight. – 6:36 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie Barnes is now listed as available for tonight in the Raptors injury report. – 6:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The trade that sent Bol Bol to the Detroit Pistons was reportedly voided because he failed his physical.
Former NBA PF @Donatas Motiejunas tells @Rick Kamla and @Mitch Lawrence he has questions about it and thinks the NBPA should independently review Bol Bol’s physical health. pic.twitter.com/yNOWBluv6E – 6:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury/status report against the visiting Toronto Raptors: pic.twitter.com/Hh4vWeKzUQ – 6:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s a double @FrontOfficeShow day taking you into the long weekend! In the first episode @Trevor_Lane and I talk Kings ready to sell, Raptors wanting Poeltl back, Blazer open to moving Powell and more. Subscribe and help us on the drive to 15K!
youtu.be/5vHNoVa8kxg – 6:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is unlikely to join the Warriors on Sunday in Minnesota, but Steve Kerr is “hopeful” that Draymond will return to the lineup to start a 7-game home stand next Tuesday against the Pistons. – 6:06 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Rebounding.
Been topic of discussion for #Suns after giving up 22 offensive boards in Tuesday’s win over Toronto.
The Raptors won rebounding battle, 47-39. Suns were outrebounded, 49-35, in Saturday’s loss to Heat.
Face #Pacers , who are 11th in offensive rebounding, tonight. pic.twitter.com/X1saOGqQWL – 5:54 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Gary Trent Jr. for the Raptors tonight, Scottie Barnes will be active but he’ll go through a pre-game workout to see whether or not he’ll go against the Pistons – 5:48 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says Yuta Watanabe will “probably” start tonight. – 5:48 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr. is OUT* Scottie Barnes is a game-time decision – 5:43 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Trent Jr. is out vs. Pistons. Barnes will be a game time decision (ankle and knee, respectively). – 5:42 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. will not play vs. Detroit tonight. Scottie Barnes is still questionable. He’ll be active, but won’t make a decision on him closer to gametime. – 5:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Trent is out vs Detroit tonight. They’ll make a call on Barnes after warmups. – 5:41 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie Barnes is still questionable and will be a GTD. Gary Trent Jr. is out. – 5:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said the Suns have talked a lot about the offensive rebounding from the Toronto game the last 48 hours. Tonight they’ll want to clean that up against Indy’s Domantas Sabonis-Myles Turner tandem – 5:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said rebounding has been a point of emphasis today and since the Toronto game. Called it a high level of importance against the Pacers with Sabonis and Turner. – 5:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Casey also said that Pascal Siakam has been making an all-star statement with his play of late. – 5:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He’s Kyle Lowry. He’s a clone of Kyle … he should be an all-star, absolutely,” Dwane Casey on Fred VanVleet. – 5:27 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Dwane Casey also endorses that Fred VanVleet has become Kyle Lowry.
“He’s earned every bit of what he’s getting… he should be an all-star.” – 5:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dwane Casey on Fred VanVleet: “He’s become a Kyle Lowry. He’s a clone of Kyle.” – 5:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Frank Jackson’s ankle is better. So, when he exits health and safety protocols and improves his conditioning, he should be ready to play. – 5:18 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday is listed as out (left ankle soreness) for Saturday night’s game against the Raptors on the first injury report. – 5:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Heat targeting Monday game vs Raptors for Bam Adebayo return
sportando.basketball/en/heat-target… – 3:47 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raptors reportedly interested in trading for Jakob Poeltl
sportando.basketball/en/raptors-rep… – 3:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank Jackson is OUT tonight but has exited protocols. – 3:22 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Miami Heat C Bam Adebayo is targeting to return Monday vs. the Toronto Raptors, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Adebayo has missed the last six weeks after getting surgery on his right thumb. pic.twitter.com/exMalPeFU5 – 2:22 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After right thumb surgery six weeks ago, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is targeting a return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Adebayo – who averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds — has been ramping up on the court this week. – 2:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jakob Poeltl holding down the backline while all the Raptors long-armed, quick defenders create havoc on the perimeter is kind of a scary thought. Very, very easily tradable deal for Poeltl too. Have to imagine the Spurs would need a pretty good return though. – 1:57 PM
