Raptors vs. Lakers: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Toronto Raptors (37-30) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (29-38) at STAPLES Center

The Toronto Raptors are spending $3,635,326 per win while the Los Angeles Lakers are spending $5,668,568 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Away TV: SN

Home Radio: ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S)

Away Radio: Sportsnet 590

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin

@DuaneRankin

Devin Booker after 30 points, 10 assists, four steals and a 6th straight win over #Lakers dating back to last year’s playoffs.

#Suns win 140-111 Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/uUGtKjd02v – 3:14 AM