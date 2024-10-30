Raptors vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Toronto Raptors play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Toronto Raptors are spending $164,897,336 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $164,561,551 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 30, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: N/A
