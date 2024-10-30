Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Raptors vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Toronto Raptors are spending $164,897,336 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $164,561,551 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 30, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Away Radio: N/A

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

