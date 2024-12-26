Raptors vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Toronto Raptors play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
The Toronto Raptors are spending $23,572,884 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $8,535,214 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 26, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: N/A
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Raptors vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest