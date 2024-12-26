Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Raptors vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Toronto Raptors play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Toronto Raptors are spending $23,572,884 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $8,535,214 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 26, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: N/A

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

