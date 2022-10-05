Raptors vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (1-0) play against the Boston Celtics (0-0) at TD Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 5, 2022

Toronto Raptors 0, Boston Celtics 0 (7:30 pm ET)

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight for preseason Game 2:

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Marcus Smart

Raptors starters:

Pascal Siakam

OG Anunoby

Scottie Barnes

Gary Trent Jr.

Fred VanVleet – 7:37 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Boston Celtics @celtics

Deuce thought about it for a sec 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZuaQu2AbPW – 7:25 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

VanVleet, Siakam, Barnes, Anunoby and Trent start vs. Boston. Out are: Porter Jr. (hamstring); Flynn (cheek bone); Champagnie (hip strain). – 7:23 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Tonight’s starters presented by @DraftKings ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zUtFpmHxU4 – 7:18 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

This is very 🅿️ pic.twitter.com/oBk1M7Fh2J – 7:12 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

It’s Jr. Celtics Academy Night 🏀☘️

Before the game we hosted a youth panel to discuss future academy programming and then hit the parquet to shoot some hoops. pic.twitter.com/bhQRkUCJLP – 7:06 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

And for something completely (not) different, it’ll be VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam to start

Can’t imagine any of them will play more than the 15-17 minutes of Game 1 (9 for Fred as they gave him three quarters off to calm The Minutes Police) – 6:41 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Tonight’s Starting Five pic.twitter.com/62EBlQlw3x – 6:38 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors will be without Otto Porter Jr. (left hamstring strain), Justin Champagnie (right hip soreness) and Malachi Flynn (left cheekbone) for tonight’s preseason game in Boston. – 6:26 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors listing Otto Porter, Justin Champagnie and Malachi Flynn as out for tonight’s exhibition in Boston – 6:25 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Pulled up to the Gahden pic.twitter.com/stsnliaE84 – 6:25 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Been in the Cs locker room for 5 mins and seems like Blake Griffin has been here 5 years. Engaging everyone and roasting Grant lol. – 6:20 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

For anyone who wanted to see Blake Griffin getting up shots at TD Garden as a Celtic….here’s Blake Griffin getting up shots at TD Garden as a Celtic…. pic.twitter.com/y8AncQA0dm – 5:58 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

#NEBHInjuryReport Luke Kornet remains out with an ankle sprain, while Blake Griffin may get a little time tonight depending on how he feels as he ramps up. – 5:48 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Blake Griffin is available tonight, but Joe Mazzulla says he’ll play it by ear whether he uses Griffin gets in – 5:48 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Blake Griffin still getting acclimated, per Mazzulla, and will either debut tonight or Friday. – 5:48 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Blake Griffin may play tonight depending on how the game goes per Joe Mazzulla, but Luke Kornet remains out with an ankle sprain. He is listed as day to day. – 5:47 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

There is a chance Blake Griffin could make his debut tonight according to Joe Mazzulla – 5:47 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Heading into Boston for #raptors #Celtics on the beautiful new orange line. Any pregame questions? – 5:07 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“Every time we walked out the room, somebody saw me and said, ‘Oh, man, we wish you would’ve … ’ ‘Good luck next year.’ And that’s even said to this day,” #Celtics star @Jayson Tatum told @andscape bit.ly/3M7BTMD #nba – 4:59 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Jayson Tatum entering this NBA season with a new sense of stardom. After his first Finals appearance, #Celtics star is learning the spotlight has been magnified for better and for worse. #nba @andscape bit.ly/3M7BTMD – 3:10 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

JT mic’d up is pure gold 😂 pic.twitter.com/91oHUIkaLc – 3:01 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

We weren’t lying when we said we had the best fans in the league😏 pic.twitter.com/2ZPUVW67Ne – 2:54 PM

