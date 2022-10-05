Raptors vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (1-0) play against the Boston Celtics (0-0) at TD Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 5, 2022

Toronto Raptors 0, Boston Celtics 0 (7:30 pm ET)

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight for preseason Game 2:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Raptors starters:
Pascal Siakam
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Gary Trent Jr.
Fred VanVleet – 7:37 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Raptors at Celtics – Oct. 5, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr, OG Aunonby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam
OUT: Boston: Kornet, Gallinari, R Williams Toronto: Flynn, Champagne, Porter Jr.
@985thesportshub pic.twitter.com/CDrvQDROtO7:31 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
Deuce thought about it for a sec 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZuaQu2AbPW7:25 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet, Siakam, Barnes, Anunoby and Trent start vs. Boston. Out are: Porter Jr. (hamstring); Flynn (cheek bone); Champagnie (hip strain). – 7:23 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
Tonight’s starters presented by @DraftKings ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zUtFpmHxU47:18 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
This is very 🅿️ pic.twitter.com/oBk1M7Fh2J7:12 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
It’s Jr. Celtics Academy Night 🏀☘️
Before the game we hosted a youth panel to discuss future academy programming and then hit the parquet to shoot some hoops. pic.twitter.com/bhQRkUCJLP7:06 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And for something completely (not) different, it’ll be VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam to start
Can’t imagine any of them will play more than the 15-17 minutes of Game 1 (9 for Fred as they gave him three quarters off to calm The Minutes Police) – 6:41 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s Starting Five pic.twitter.com/62EBlQlw3x6:38 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors will be without Otto Porter Jr. (left hamstring strain), Justin Champagnie (right hip soreness) and Malachi Flynn (left cheekbone) for tonight’s preseason game in Boston. – 6:26 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors listing Otto Porter, Justin Champagnie and Malachi Flynn as out for tonight’s exhibition in Boston – 6:25 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Pulled up to the Gahden pic.twitter.com/stsnliaE846:25 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Been in the Cs locker room for 5 mins and seems like Blake Griffin has been here 5 years. Engaging everyone and roasting Grant lol. – 6:20 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
For anyone who wanted to see Blake Griffin getting up shots at TD Garden as a Celtic….here’s Blake Griffin getting up shots at TD Garden as a Celtic…. pic.twitter.com/y8AncQA0dm5:58 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Luke Kornet remains out with an ankle sprain, while Blake Griffin may get a little time tonight depending on how he feels as he ramps up. – 5:48 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Blake Griffin is available tonight, but Joe Mazzulla says he’ll play it by ear whether he uses Griffin gets in – 5:48 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Blake Griffin still getting acclimated, per Mazzulla, and will either debut tonight or Friday. – 5:48 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Blake Griffin may play tonight depending on how the game goes per Joe Mazzulla, but Luke Kornet remains out with an ankle sprain. He is listed as day to day. – 5:47 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
There is a chance Blake Griffin could make his debut tonight according to Joe Mazzulla – 5:47 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Pregame #Hornets notes:
• Same starters as in Boston
• Starters should play about same no. of minutes
• Gordon Hayward is out as expected. He spoke about it here: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…
‣ Cody Martin is also out
‣ Dennis Smith Jr. (personal reasons) is out – 5:46 PM

Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
A couple of ex-@Boston Celtics chatted with @Steve Bulpett about the @Charlotte Hornets Miles Bridges situation:
“You know, that’s my brother. We definitely miss him.”
More at @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/boston-…5:18 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Heading into Boston for #raptors #Celtics on the beautiful new orange line. Any pregame questions? – 5:07 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Only one team (the Spurs) tanked their way to a championship in the last 25 years. ONE. Yet so many waste away seasons while getting lapped by the smarter teams (Warriors, Heat, Raptors). It’s a dumb strategy. – 5:00 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Every time we walked out the room, somebody saw me and said, ‘Oh, man, we wish you would’ve … ’ ‘Good luck next year.’ And that’s even said to this day,” #Celtics star @Jayson Tatum told @andscape bit.ly/3M7BTMD #nba4:59 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jayson Tatum entering this NBA season with a new sense of stardom. After his first Finals appearance, #Celtics star is learning the spotlight has been magnified for better and for worse. #nba @andscape bit.ly/3M7BTMD3:10 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
JT mic’d up is pure gold 😂 pic.twitter.com/91oHUIkaLc3:01 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
We weren’t lying when we said we had the best fans in the league😏 pic.twitter.com/2ZPUVW67Ne2:54 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Victor Wembanyama seems impossibly tall, even for the NBA. Here he is last night next to Tremont Waters, his teammate and former Celtics PG.
📸: Ethan Miller/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/w3qm3GqnPK2:26 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Robert Woodard II is wearing the number 42 for the Oklahoma City Thunder, last worn by Al Horford. – 2:21 PM

