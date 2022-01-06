Raptors vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (17-17) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (14-14) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 5, 2022

Toronto Raptors 0, Milwaukee Bucks 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

It's time for Bucks Basketball!!

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Tonight's starters vs. Raptors:

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks starters tonight against the Raptors:

Jrue Holiday

Jordan Nwora

Wesley Matthews

Khris Middleton

Bobby Portis Jr. – 7:42 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Wesley Matthews is getting a start tonight or the #Bucks, joining Jrue Holiday, Jordan Nwora, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis.

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bobby recorded his 12th double-double on Monday giving him as many double-doubles this season as he had all of last season.

🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/68y3Zk6lHo – 7:39 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Tonight's @invisalign Starting Lineup

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Indy. To quote Cornelius Fudge, ‘He’s back.’ Kyrie Irving is playing for the Nets for the first time since spraining his ankle at Milwaukee in Game 3 of the 2020 conference semifinals. He’s starting alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden. The big three returns. – 7:22 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Same starters for the Raptors tonight. – 7:13 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

For something new, Raptors are starting VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam tonight in Milwaukee – 7:10 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

K Midd incoming. 👀

K Midd incoming. 👀

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Kyrie Irving will start tonight against the Pacers and is expected to play around 30 minutes. This marks the first time Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden will play together for the Nets since Game 1 versus the Bucks in the playoffs on June 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Vnk9FWjhTz – 7:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Looking for revenge…

On December 2nd in Toronto, the Raptors were victorious (97-93) over the short-handed Bucks.

🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/YgEbpLlT9s – 6:52 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Nurse expects Scottie Barnes to open tonight’s game on Khris Middleton. Nurse had told us that Scottie asked to defend Middleton just before the Dec. 2 meeting, when Giannis (who’s out again tonight) was a late scratch. – 6:49 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Over his last four games, Fred VanVleet is averaging:

31.5 points,

8.3 assists,

4.5 rebounds,

6.0 made triples,

2.0 steals,

while slashing 50/48/95%

The Raps are 4-0 in those four games. – 6:45 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

If your friends don’t hype you up like this, they ain’t ya real friends

@OG Anunoby | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kzfOgb5lOa – 6:37 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

It’s obviously not under the best circumstances, but it’s still great to see Darvin Ham up on the podium for pregame. Have been hoping he would receive a head coaching opportunity in recent years but it’s certainly been the Bucks benefit that he has stayed on the staff. – 6:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrueski 👀

Jrueski 👀

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Acting Milwaukee Bucks coach Darvin Ham says Jrue Holiday is “pound-for-pound the best perimeter defender in the (NBA) bar none.” – 6:23 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Bucks acting head coach Darvin Ham points out he was a coach and GM of New Mexico in D-League.

D-LEAGUE COACH OFF TONIGHT LET’S GO – 6:20 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Iconic fit.

Iconic fit.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is warming up for the #Bucks – 6:06 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Good read here by @TylerRickyTynes on Raptors president Masai Ujiri: gq.com/story/gq-hype-… – 5:10 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Just an FYI – if none of three health & safety questionable players clear and are available tonight for the #Bucks, they still have 9 available players for acting head coach Darvin Ham.

The issue, of course, if none of them clear AND another two players go into it before tip. – 5:08 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

3 hours ’til gametime.

3 hours 'til gametime.

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

“I am grateful to be in this position,” Josh Primo said last night in Toronto. “I know there are a lot of people who would love to be here. That’s why I work hard each and every day and try to be grateful each and every time I step on the floor.” pic.twitter.com/JslqhYlJ2S – 4:58 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

Bucks have dealt with a ton of injuries this year but it’s also wild how easy their schedule has been. Here are their wins vs. .500+ teams (8-6):

Nets (home)

Cavs (home)

Hornets (home)

Lakers (no LeBron)

Nuggets (no Jokic)

Sixers (no Embiid)

Heat (no Jimmy/Bam)

Mavs (no Luka) – 4:49 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Light it up. 💡

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks guard George Hill has also entered the league’s health and safety protocol. – 4:28 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

414 vs. The 6

🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/WsQlR4WiRS – 4:01 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

#NBAAllStar @Fred VanVleet‘s last 2 games:

35 Pts, 5 Ast, 7 3pm, 0 TO

33 Pts, 7 Ast, 7 3pm, 0 TO

He’s the first player in NBA history to have back-to-back games with 30+ points, 5+ assists, 5+ threes, and no turnovers. pic.twitter.com/XR5mzz6BUQ – 2:33 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

