Raptors veteran guard Kyle Lowry to return from injury against Miami Heat

TORONTO — Raptors guard Kyle Lowry got the green light to play Tuesday against the Miami Heat.

"Kyle's good. Good to go," Toronto coach Nick Nurse said prior to tipoff. "He'll be in the starting lineup tonight."

Lowry missed 11 games after fracturing his left thumb against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Raptors went 9-2 in his absence.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 33-year-old is averaging 21.8 points and 6.5 assists this season.

The Raptors are almost back at full health after getting Serge Ibaka back on Sunday versus Utah. The big man had suffered an ankle strain in the same game in which Lowry was injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2019.

The Canadian Press