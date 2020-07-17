Raptors Uprising GC sets scoring record in 13th straight NBA 2K League win

TORONTO — Raptors Uprising GC set the NBA 2K League single-game scoring record for the second time this season, sweeping Pacers Gaming on Thursday to extend its esports win streak to 13 games.

The Raptors thumped the Pacers 112-62 in the opening game of the best-of-three series.

Toronto erased the existing single-game scoring record on June 12 when it hammered Celtics Crossover Gaming 109-51. Pistons GT set the previous record in a 108-69 win over Heat Check Gaming in July 2018.

Bucks Gaming went one better June 30 in a 110-55 rout of the Celtics.

The Raptors (13-0) regained the record Thursday with point guard Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey scoring 44 points and adding 10 assists and centre Jerry (Sick One) Knapp adding 26 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists.

Toronto won Game 2 by a 95-80 score with Hailey contributing 41 points and nine assists. Pacers Gaming fell to 4-9 on the season.

Toronto, which has already erased the league record for consecutive wins to start a season (10 by Mavs Gaming last year), is now just one victory from tying Blazer5 Gaming's record for the league's longest regular-season win streak of 14, set during the 2019 season.

T-Wolves Gaming reeled off 12 consecutive victories last year over the regular season and playoffs.

Regular-season games were one-off contests in the league's first two seasons before switching to best of-three series in remote play this year.

The Raptors, who have three games remaining in the regular season, play Kings Guard Gaming next on July 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press