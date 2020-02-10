Raptors' Ujiri sued by officer stemming from incident after Game 6 of NBA Finals

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is being sued by an Oakland police officer stemming from an altercation after Game 6 of the NBA Finals. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is being sued by a police officer who alleges that he hit him in the face and chest after Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Alan Strickland, a sheriff’s deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, stated in a federal lawsuit that Ujiri struck him after the Raptors won the title, which caused serious injuries that resulted in a “permanent disability” on June 13, 2019.

Strickland says that Ujiri failed to show proper credentials before entering the court as the Raptors were about to claim the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Ujiri, along with the Raptors, MLSE and the NBA have all been named as defendants in the lawsuit. Strickland is claiming personal injuries and damages, which include assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, two counts of negligence and loss of consortium.

The lawsuit outlines six causes of action, where Strickland lists numerous complaints against Ujiri.

“As a direct and proximate result of Defendants’ conduct, Plaintiff ALAN STRICKLAND suffered injury to his head, body, health, strength, nervous system, and person, all of which caused and continue to cause Plaintiff great mental, physical, emotional and psychological pain and suffering,” Strickland stated.

“As a result of the acts and omissions herein complained of, Plaintiff ALAN STRICKLAND suffered great anxiety, embarrassment, anger, loss of enjoyment of life, injury to reputation, and severe emotional and physical distress in an amount to be determined at trial. Plaintiff is entitled to recover all damages resulting from Defendants’ acts, including compensatory damages, general damages, personal injury damages, past and future medical expenses, attorney’s fees, costs, and any other damages the Court deems appropriate.”

Strickland also claims that Ujiri has a “propensity for violence”, a claim that would be otherwise unfounded given Ujiri has never had a criminal history.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office stated that the officer involved in the incident has been placed on medical leave, although it refused to identify Strickland directly.

It was revealed in October that the Sheriff’s Office would not pursue charges against Ujiri.

