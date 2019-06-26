Masai Ujiri believes basketball can surpass hockey in Canada, guarantees Cup for Leafs

Winning a championship can have a seismic effect on the sporting culture of a country, particularly if you’re the only professional entity around.

The 2018-19 Toronto Raptors are already inspiring millions of Canadian children and teens to live out their basketball dreams, and president Masai Ujiri had a (maybe not-so) bold forecast Tuesday.

Ujiri was asked if basketball could surpass hockey as Canada’s favourite sport and had a compelling take on the country’s landscape.

“You know what, (Leafs president Brendan Shanahan) Shanny is my boy, and so is (Leafs general manager Dubas) Kyle, but I really do,” Ujiri said.

Beyond the Raptors’ success, it’s a promising time for Canadian basketball. Four Canadians were taken in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, while Canada set a record for the most non-U.S. players taken in a single year, with six players selected off the board.

Now that Toronto has won its first title in the major four men’s professional sports leagues since the Blue Jays went back-to-back in 1992 and 1993, Ujiri had another bold prediction for the masses.

“I remember here — six years ago, five years ago — we were talking about ‘can any team here ever win a championship again.’ A soccer team does [TFC - 2017], the basketball team has, and I guarantee you the hockey team will. Guaranteed! They will!”

Ujiri can inspire pretty much anyone, but we’re a bit more skeptical here, Masai. If the Leafs indeed break the curse, which dates back to 1967, he should get to take part in the celebration, as Ujiri has proven to be correct about pretty much everything during his time with the Raptors.

