Raptors tie franchise 3-point record in win against Miami Heat





Take a quick look at the boxscore from the Raptors-Heat game on Sunday afternoon and it’s pretty easy to spot the one factor that led Toronto to a 125-104 win.

Two days after falling in love with the deep ball against the Pelicans, the Raptors once again settled in from beyond the arc, tying a franchise record with 21 3s on 40 attempts against Miami.

Leading the charge from deep was Kyle Lowry, who’s averaged more than nine 3-point attempts per game in the month of March. The Raptors point guard, who went 3-9 from deep two days ago against the Pelicans, connected on six of his 11 long balls Sunday against the Heat.

Exhibit A and B from a sunny afternoon in Miami:









Not to be outdone was Danny Green, who’s been shooting .480 from deep in the month of March. Green went 5-8 from beyond the arc on Sunday after hitting three of his four 3-point attempts on Friday against the Pelicans.





MONEY MONEY GREEN pic.twitter.com/W4utXeeLVd — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 10, 2019





The Raptors put together an impressive performance with eight players hitting double digits in scoring, and they did it without their best player. The Raptors are now 14-5 when Kawhi Leonard isn’t in the lineup, which is an encouraging sign for a team that could watch its superstar walk as a free agent in the offseason.

(Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)

