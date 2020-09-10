Raptors survive, defeat Celtics in instant classic 2OT victory

Kyle Lowry was brilliant for the Toronto Raptors, forcing a Game 7 against the Boston Celtics. (Photo by Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images) More

Never underestimate the heart of a champion.

The Toronto Raptors survived an elimination scare from the Boston Celtics, emerging with a 125-122 victory in Game 6 to keep its season alive.

Kyle Lowry submitted a brilliant performance with a game-high 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Norman Powell came up with a series of clutch buckets in double overtime to preserve the lead.

Boston led 115-112 with 1:37 left in double overtime, but then Powell came through with the most clutch performance of his career down the stretch, hitting a three-pointer to tie the game up at 115, hit another jumper with 38 seconds, and then iced the game with a pair of free throws.

Fred VanVleet on Norm Powell’s play tonight :

“He saved our season.” — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) September 10, 2020

This was a heavyweight fight in the fullest sense, and Lowry, who was easily the best player for the Raptors in Game 6, hit a fadeaway jumper over Kemba Walker to cement a 123-119 lead with 11.7 seconds left, forcing the Celtics to call timeout.

More NBA coverage from Yahoo Sports