Raptors re-sign restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to multi-year deal

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year contract.

The 22-year-old guard had career-best numbers last season in 58 games and 38 starts between Toronto and the Portland Trail Blazers.

He was dealt to Toronto alongside teammate Rodney Hood in a deal that saw the Blazers acquire Norman Powell at the NBA trade deadline.

Trent Jr. posted averages of 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 31.8 minutes and shot .355 (44-124) from three-point range in 17 games with the Raptors.

Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, Trent Jr. had a couple of standout games with the Raptors last season when he dropped a career-high 44 points against Cleveland and 31 points against Oklahoma City.

The Raptors have also signed two players the club selected in last month's NBA entry draft.

Fourth-overall pick Scottie Barnes has inked a deal that will see him play with Toronto through the 2022-23 season, with two team option years to follow.

David Johnson, who the Raptors took in the second round with the No. 47 selection, has also signed a two-way contract.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug 8, 2021.

