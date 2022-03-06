Raptors sign Armoni Brooks to 10-day deal

Blake Murphy: The Raptors are signing Armoni Brooks to a 10-day contract, per a source. Believe this means DJ Wilson (knee) will be let go from his 10-day early.

As @BlakeMurphyODC had earlier, Raptors have signed guard Armoni Brooks to a 10-day & released D.J. Wilson. Brooks is 23, 6-3 & has shot 37% from 3 in 61 NBA games over past 2 years and 39% in 61 GLeague games, mostly off the bench. Per Raptors tradition, he was undrafted. – 10:51 AM

Brooks, 6-foot-3, played in 61 NBA games over two seasons with the Rockets – 10:38 AM

Kelly Iko: Free agent sharpshooter Armoni Brooks signing a deal with College Park in the G-League, league sources tell @TheAthletic. Brooks turned down several 2-way offers and the door still remains open for a Rockets reunion, sources said. -via Twitter @KellyIkoNBA / February 27, 2022

Kelly Iko: Since clearing waivers, a handful of teams have inquired about free agent sharpshooter Armoni Brooks, sources tell @TheAthletic — with the door still open for a potential return to Houston. -via Twitter @KellyIkoNBA / February 13, 2022

The Rockets have waived guards D.J. Augustin and Armoni Brooks. -via NBA.com / February 10, 2022