Raptors' Siakam out at least 2 weeks with adductor strain

  • Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam (43) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Jordan Hall during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in San Antonio. Toronto won 143-100. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
  • Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
  • Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
  • Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, right, laughs on the bench during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in San Antonio. The Raptors won 143-100. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
TORONTO (AP) Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will miss at least two weeks because of a strained right adductor muscle, the team said Sunday.

Siakam, 28, was injured when he slipped in the third quarter of Friday's loss at Dallas. He was helped off the court and did not return.

An All Star in 2020, Siakam is averaging career-highs of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists this season. He has two triple-doubles in nine games.

Siakam was named to the All-NBA third team last season when he averaged 22.8 points and career-highs of 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Toronto hosts Chicago on Sunday, the first of a home-and-home. The Raptors visit the Bulls on Monday.

