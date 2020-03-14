Report: Raptors' Ibaka tests negative for coronavirus after guarding Gobert

Serge Ibaka of the Toronto Raptors (left) has not contracted the coronavirus after guarding Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz in an NBA game on Monday. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Raptors centre Serge Ibaka has tested negative for COVID-19, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Friday.

Ibaka was the primary defender responsible for covering Utah’s Rudy Gobert throughout most of Monday’s Jazz-Raptors contest, a 101-92 win for Toronto. After Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night ahead of the Jazz’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Raptors team was quarantined and tested for COVID-19.

In addition to Ibaka, the entire group travelling with the Raptors on their recent road trip has reportedly tested negative for the disease — save for one person whose results are pending.

The team released the following statement on Friday night:

(Via Toronto Raptors)

It’s unclear at this time if the pending result belongs to a player, staffer or somebody else.

The Raptors emphasized in the release that these results—and the one pending— will not change the protocols the organization established to do with self-quarantines, social distancing and hygiene practices.

Since Gobert’s positive test, star teammate Donovan Mitchell’s test came back positive as well on Thursday. However, it was Gobert’s that really kicked off the frantic process of the NBA becoming the first major North American sports entity to suspend their operations indefinitely.

