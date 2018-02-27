Raptors' Serge Ibaka comes out as he renews rivalry with Blake Griffin

Serge Ibaka had another solid game for the Raptors on Feb. 26.

It was the second time Blake Griffin played at the ACC this season, but the first time he suited up in a Pistons jersey in Toronto.

Raptors fans were excited to see the five-time NBA All-Star match-up against their very own Serge Ibaka in a battle that was sure to be physical, aggressive and full of highlight dunks and blocks (and punches? No, no punches!).

Remember, these two players have a bit of beef. Ibaka was caught not once, but twice punching Griffin in the crotch in 2013 and then again in 2014.

Note: don't punch people in the privates. RT @BA_Turner: NBA fined OKC Serge Ibaka $25K for striking Cllippers Blake Griffin in groin area — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) March 5, 2013





“@nbaplus: Viejos conocidos Via @KOCOCarson, here's a Vine of the Ibaka groin punch on Blake Griffin: http://t.co/zNjzTipjin” — sebas (@trokola2010) May 11, 2014





But tonight wasn’t that exciting.

No sparks flew: Ibaka won that war easily.

Well, I guess one spark flew: Griffin was charged with a technical foul late in the game — chalk that one up to frustration because at that point, the big man had zero rebounds.

What were the odds of Griffin getting into it with a Raptor and it not being Ibaka? — Coop (@CoopNBA) February 27, 2018

Tech on Griffin, who's been pissed that Ibaka and Poeltl have been hounding him all night long. — Joshua Howe (@Howevolution) February 27, 2018





Blake Griffin gets a technical for shoving Poeltl. I’d be mad too if Yak kept me at 0 rebounds. — Sandro Rubin (@Insider6ix) February 27, 2018





Blake Griffin gets a technical foul, presumably for having 0 rebounds in 28 minutes. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) February 27, 2018





In the Raptors’ win over the Pistons, Ibaka ended with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Griffin earned just 12 points and one rebound.

Ibaka has scored 20, 18 and 19 in his last three games, and has reached double-digit scoring in his last six.

Congrats on the win tonight Serge — against the Pistons, and against rival Griffin.

Any time Ibaka gets 2+ days of rest, it seems like he's a completely different player. — Anthony Doyle (@Anthonysmdoyle) February 27, 2018





Advantage Ibaka in the Serge-Blake duel. — Raptors HQ (@RaptorsHQ) February 27, 2018





Raptors by 18 after 3Q. DeRozan, Lowry and Ibaka have 59 points on 33 shots (!!). — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 27, 2018





Ibaka had a slow start to the season but he's been borderline brilliant this season #RTZ — T'Jalla (@TJellyn) February 27, 2018





