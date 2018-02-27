Raptors' Serge Ibaka comes out as he renews rivalry with Blake Griffin

Yahoo Canada Sports
Serge Ibaka had another solid game for the Raptors on Feb. 26.
Serge Ibaka had another solid game for the Raptors on Feb. 26.

It was the second time Blake Griffin played at the ACC this season, but the first time he suited up in a Pistons jersey in Toronto.

Raptors fans were excited to see the five-time NBA All-Star match-up against their very own Serge Ibaka in a battle that was sure to be physical, aggressive and full of highlight dunks and blocks (and punches? No, no punches!).

Remember, these two players have a bit of beef. Ibaka was caught not once, but twice punching Griffin in the crotch in 2013 and then again in 2014.



But tonight wasn’t that exciting.

No sparks flew: Ibaka won that war easily.

Well, I guess one spark flew: Griffin was charged with a technical foul late in the game — chalk that one up to frustration because at that point, the big man had zero rebounds.





In the Raptors’ win over the Pistons, Ibaka ended with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Griffin earned just 12 points and one rebound.

Ibaka has scored 20, 18 and 19 in his last three games, and has reached double-digit scoring in his last six.

Congrats on the win tonight Serge — against the Pistons, and against rival Griffin.





More NBA coverage on Yahoo Canada Sports:

What to Read Next

Back