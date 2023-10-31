Raptors' season-opening slump continues in loss to Trail Blazers

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have now lost three straight games after the Portland Trail Blazers came to Scotiabank Arena on Monday night and notched a 99-91 win.

It’s a grim start to the 2023-24 campaign for the Raptors, who are now 1-3 under new head coach Darko Rajakovic.

For the Blazers, it marks their first win of the season as they look to break in a new era themselves. Damian Lillard is no longer with the team as Portland is now built around Deandre Ayton, who the Blazers acquired in exchange for their former franchise cornerstone, and 2023 third-overall pick Scoot Henderson. The Blazers also feature an array of veterans, including Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon, who combined for 43 points.

The Raptors’ Scottie Barnes notched 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Pascal Siakam contributed 20 points for the first time this season. The Raptors struggled offensively, shooting 40% from the field and 13% from 3-point range.

The Raptors are a disappointing 1-3 to start the new NBA season. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

More to come.