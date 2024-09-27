Raptors rookie guard Walter to miss training camp with shoulder injury

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors announced Friday that guard Ja’Kobe Walter will not participate in on-court activities at the NBA team's upcoming training camp in Montreal after sustaining a shoulder injury.

The team said Walter sprained his right acromioclavicular joint — where the collar bone joins the scapula — during informal workouts this week.

The Raptors said an update on Walter's status will be provided after training camp.

Walter was picked 19th overall by the Raptors in the 2024 NBA draft following one season at Baylor.

He was named the Big 12 freshman of the year and was an All-Big 12 third-team selection in his lone NCAA season.

The Raptors are scheduled to hold their media day Monday before heading to Montreal to open camp Tuesday.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press