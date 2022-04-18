Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes ruled out of Game 2, wore a walking boot Monday morning

Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has been ruled out of Game 2 of Toronto's best-of-seven opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

The 20-year-old, who is a finalist for NBA rookie of the year honours, wore a walking boot on his sprained left ankle at Monday morning's shootaround.

His absence is a big blow for the Raptors, who dropped Game 1 to Philly 131-111.

The Raptors will be without Scottie Barnes for Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Barnes had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in an excellent playoff debut on Saturday before Sixers centre Joel Embiid stepped on his foot with about nine minutes left to play.

Gary Trent Jr., who has a non-COVID illness, wasn't at Monday's shootaround and is listed as doubtful.

Thaddeus Young, who has a sprained left thumb, wore a brace on his injured hand Monday. He's also listed as doubtful.

