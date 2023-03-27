Raptors ride O.G. Anunoby to outshine Wizards

The Wizards had no answer early or late for the Raptors' star wing. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

It seemed like Sunday night was going to be another instance in which the Toronto Raptors were going to fall flat after holding a large lead. Thankfully, they had O.G. Anunoby to be their difference maker, as his 29 points propelled Toronto to a 114-104 win over the Washington Wizards.

The matchup started with a first quarter explosion from Anunoby. The small forward set a career-high for points in a quarter, as he outscored the Wizards’ starting lineup 18-14 in the frame. He’d then follow it with an impressive reverse slam to close off the second.

O.G. putting on a SHOW 💥 pic.twitter.com/83KiFTH0l1 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 26, 2023

🎯OG Anunoby is locked in right out of the gate!



He has 18 pts & 6 reb in the 1st quarter for the @Raptors pic.twitter.com/UnT7j4szpl — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) March 26, 2023

The Raptors were able to use Anunoby's momentum to their advantage, going up by as much as 21 points in the late stages of the second. However, like many times before, Toronto would let their opponent get back into it.

In the third, Washington would cut the lead to as much as one point, as they outscored Toronto 38-24 in the frame. Kristaps Porzingis was instrumental in helping flip the switch, putting up 12 points of his 26 in the frame, including finishing off a sweet dime from Deni Avdija.

DENI DIME 🔥



Avdija gets fancy in transition with the assist to Porzingis! @WashWizards and Raptors trading buckets in Q3 on the NBA App: https://t.co/0rrSPxOHD0 pic.twitter.com/zc9V4e6al1 — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2023

Despite the surge from the Wizards, the Raptors got back to business in the fourth and ballooned their lead to double digits. Anunoby set the pace with nine points in the first six and a half minutes of the quarter, to get the Raptors back up to as much as 18.

It marks an important win for the Raptors as their season comes to a close. It keeps them in the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference — good enough for a play-in spot, and just ahead of the Chicago Bulls, who also picked up a win earlier in the day.