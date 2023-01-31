Raptors reportedly taking calls on O.G. Anunoby as bidding war heats up

Teams are closing in on the Toronto Raptors as the team is reportedly listening to trade offers for forward O.G. Anunoby. (Getty Images)

O.G. Anunoby's days as a Toronto Raptor could be numbered.

On Tuesday, The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported the Raptors are now taking calls on Anunoby as rumours about a possible trade intensify.

Charania also reported that the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns have shown the most interest in acquiring the 25-year-old's services.

"The Knicks are willing to give up multiple first-round picks for O.G. Anunoby, but another team in the last week or so that's emerged is the Phoenix Suns," he said. "They're a team that has the assets; eight first-round draft picks at their disposal between now and 2030. They've got the picks, they've got players. They've got guys like Cam Johnson, expiring contracts like Dario Saric, Jae Crowder."

Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri and his Suns counterpart, James Jones, were spotted heading down the tunnel together before the two teams faced off in Phoenix on Monday night.

Suns and Raptors respective presidents of basketball operations James Jones and Masai Ujiri walk down the tunnel together before their teams square off. pic.twitter.com/5amnUS9Dqz — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) January 31, 2023

Make of that what you will.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype also reported that the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to throw their hat in the race as well.

"There’s been some speculation from a few rival executives that the Memphis Grizzlies could make a run at O.G. Anunoby, given their surplus of draft picks in the years to come," Scotto said.

On Monday, Anunoby shot down rumours that he is unhappy with his role in Toronto and wants out, telling Sportsnet's Michael Grange that he "can't control" the talk around him and that he's not bothered by it.

Anunoby is having one of the best seasons of his young career, averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three-point range. He also leads the NBA in steals per game (2.1) and total steals (93).

The Indiana University product is currently out injured with a sprained wrist and will miss the rest of Toronto's seven-game road trip, which ends on Feb. 5.

