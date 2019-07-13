Report: Raptors sign Dewan Hernandez to partially guaranteed, 3-year rookie deal

Dewan Hernandez has reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Toronto Raptors. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a three-year, partially guaranteed rookie contract with Dewan Hernandez, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Hernandez was selected with the No. 59 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after missing the 2018-19 NCAA season due to eligibility issues.

The power forward/center impressed during Summer League, showing a strong ability to get to the rim with speed and power from the three-point line.

dewan might just be a PF these swooping drives are intriguing pic.twitter.com/pEM1hqGsfS — William Lou (@william_lou) July 12, 2019

Hernandez averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds during the 2017-18 season at the University of Miami, his final collegiate season.

The 22-year-old was a highly-sought-after recruit coming out of high school and was chosen for the McDonald’s All-American Game.

