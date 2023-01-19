Raptors reportedly have steep asking price for O.G. Anunoby

The price tag won't be cheap if rival teams are looking to acquire Anunoby ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby would command a big haul at the NBA trade deadline. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors are in the middle of a number of rumours as the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline approaches. One name that has been garnering significant interest is defensive stalwart O.G. Anunoby, who, according to the Toronto Star’s Doug Smith, “would take at least two promising players on team-friendly deals and a pick” to pry away from Toronto.

It is no surprise the base offer for Anunoby requires two burgeoning young talents and a draft pick. Back in December, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported “the entire league wants Anunoby."

“The entire league wants OG Anunoby. Everybody wants OG Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell”



The former Indiana Hoosier is having a career-best season thus far. Not only is he firmly in the running for Defensive Player of the Year but he is averaging 17.6 points (career high), 5.7 rebounds (career high), 2.2 steals (career high and league-leading), and 0.8 blocks (career high) per game this season.

As a framework for a potential deal, Toronto could look to the package the Atlanta Hawks gave the San Antonio Spurs for guard Dejounte Murray, per Jake Fisher of Yahoo Sports.

“Raptors officials have left rival front offices with the impression, sources said, it would take a haul at least in the ballpark of Atlanta's offseason price for Dejounte Murray — multiple unprotected first-round picks — for Toronto to even consider parting with Anunoby, a known favourite of [Masai] Ujiri,” Fischer wrote.

Reports of a “haul” being required for the Anunoby sweepstakes align with Lowe’s statement that the entire league is salivating for his services. Furthermore, this backs the assertion that Toronto’s asking price for Anunoby has been described as “insane,” “astronomical,” and “far-fetched.”

While Smith’s outlined ask for Anunoby is much more tempered, there’s no denying the power the Raptors wield having him at their trade disposal, if they do indeed decide to go down that path.

