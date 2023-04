The Canadian Press

Steeped in international curling experience, Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are about to embark on something new. The couple have a combined nine national championships, five world titles, three Olympic appearances and an Olympic gold medal between them in men's and women's team curling. The husband and wife duo will represent Canada for the first time at the world mixed doubles championship in an arena that elicits mixed emotions for both. "We are rookies at the world mixed doubles, no question