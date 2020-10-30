Raptors release statement on Terence Davis, who faces 7 charges

The Raptors will defer to the NBA for disciplinary actions on Terence Davis, who faces several charges after allegedly assaulting a woman. (Getty)

The Toronto Raptors have released a statement on 23-year-old guard Terence Davis, who faces seven criminal charges including two counts of assault in the third degree involving a woman.

“Incidents of this kind are addressed and managed by the League through the Joint NBA-NBPA Policy on Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse. The Toronto Raptors take these issues very seriously, and we will fully cooperate and support the League in its investigation of this matter as we continue to determine the appropriate next steps for our team,” the team said in a statement.

Davis was charged on Tuesday following an incident at a Manhattan hotel room. According to official police reports, Davis struck a woman twice in the face causing swelling and bruising in her eye, smashed her cell phone, and his child was present which resulted in an additional count of child endangerment. Davis’s lawyer submitted a plea of not guilty, and declined to comment.

Domestic violence cases are investigated by the NBA under the current collective bargaining agreement. Punishment will be carried out by commissioner Adam Silver, who could place Davis under leave during the investigation. If the player is found to be in violation of the league’s policies, Silver could fine, suspend, or dismiss Davis. In conjunction with the punishment, the player may also be mandated to complete relevant training, education, or counseling programs. However, a player who is acquitted after a criminal trial cannot be subject to disciplinary policies.

As for the Raptors, they are now powerless in this process. Davis signed a two-year contract last summer, and his salary for next season is unguaranteed. The deadline to guarantee his contract is to be determined given that the NBA season was delayed significantly due to COVID-19, but the Raptors could still part ways with Davis if they choose.