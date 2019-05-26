Masai Ujiri praises Kawhi after eliminating Bucks: 'He's the best player in the league'

Kawhi Leonard may very well be the NBA's best player and has the endorsement of Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)

When Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri acquired Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green from the San Antonio Spurs last summer, many couldn’t believe that he pulled off a nearly unfathomable move.

Now, Ujiri’s biggest heist is paying dividends immediately and he couldn’t be happier.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Leonard led the Raptors to their first Finals appearance in history, posting 27 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks during the 100-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

“He’s been unbelievable. He’s the best player in the league,” Ujiri exclaimed during the trophy presentation.

Ujiri and the Raptors have larger goals than winning the East, clearly, with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors standing in the way.

“We’re not satisfied because we want to win a championship. We want to win in Toronto. We will win in Toronto,” Ujiri added.

Leonard may have cemented his case as the NBA’s marquee player after taking down a Bucks team that led the league in wins and point differential during the regular season, led by MVP favourite Giannis Antetokounmpo. It may remain up for debate, but no one is going to question Ujiri in Toronto.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports