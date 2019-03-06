Raptors' Pascal Siakam singlehandedly outscores the Rockets in 3rd quarter



The 2018-19 season has been a special one for Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors. Despite what D’Angelo Russell of the Brooklyn Nets has been saying, Siakam seems to be this year’s favourite to win the Most Improved Player award.

The 24-year-old forward has 15 double-doubles this season and has shouldered the load offensively at times with Kawhi Leonard in and out of the lineup due to load management, and Kyle Lowry dealing with back injuries.

He tossed another feather in his cap against on the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night, when he outscored the opposition by himself in the third quarter.

Following a dreadful first half where the Raptors only put up 37 points, the Raptors tightened up their defensive play and Siakam came out firing to kick off the third quarter.

Pascal Siakam drops 15 3rd Q PTS as the @Raptors outscore HOU 34-14 in the frame! #WeTheNorth @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/eb1EbAY5lO — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2019





Over the next 12 minutes, Siakam collected 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting while the Rockets combined for only 14 points. They went 4-for-23 from the field.

His play, along with Serge Ibaka’s six points, five rebounds and four blocks in the quarter, helped turn an 18-point deficit at halftime into a two-point lead entering the fourth.

Seerat Sohi’s response to Siakam’s stretch of dominance nicely summed up what most Raptors fans were thinking.

the amount of times Pascal Siakam has looked like the best player on a floor featuring James Harden, Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard is uhhh pretty pretty cool — Seerat Sohi (@seeratsohi) March 6, 2019





Sadly, it wasn’t enough as Toronto’s bench struggled in the final quarter and allowed Houston to pull away. The Rockets would go on to win it 107-95, led by James Harden’s 35-point performance.

Leonard collected 26 points and six rebounds in the loss while Siakam finished with 17 points and ten rebounds.

As a result, Toronto was unable to make up any ground on the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks, who lost to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Both the Raptors and Bucks are currently riding two-game losing streaks.

(Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)

