Raptors star Siakam has new nickname thanks to rebounding prowess

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been displaying all facets of his game over Toronto’s last three contests, averaging 24.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. Those impressive rebounding numbers and his instinctual knack for the ball have many now calling him “Pascal Rodman.”

The former All-Star has grabbed 33 boards over his last two games, many of which are arduous — tipping the ball away from opposing players, all the while staying in bounds.

Pascal Siakam, who's grabbed 33 rebounds over the last 2 games: "I heard they're calling me Pascal Rodman out there." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 3, 2022

Being compared to Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is no small feat. The NBA legend and five-time champion had a career average of 13.1 rebounds per game, as well as a season-high average of 18.7 rebounds during the 1991-92 campaign. Rodman’s indefatigable presence on the court and profuse competitive fervour helped the Bulls win the Larry O'Brien Trophy in all three seasons he spent with the club.

While Siakam was an integral part of the Raptors’ 2019 title run, his incredible rebounding numbers as of late have propelled Toronto to a two-game winning streak. The Raptors are currently 17th in rebounding , making Siakam’s recent surge all the more pertinent.

Pascal Siakam has been a rebounding machine lately. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

“Pascal Rodman” and the Raptors will be back in action on Tuesday night, squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs.

