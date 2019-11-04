Is Raptors' Pascal Siakam in the MVP conversation this season?

Is it time to move on from the Kawhi Leonard conversation in Toronto? Maybe, maybe not.

One major factor that's putting Leonard in the rearview mirror is the heightened play of Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. Just six games into the season, Siakam has made major strides despite missing his best teammate from last year's roster.

Don't forget, the young forward was solid last season as well — especially in the playoffs when he scored 19.0 points per game while averaging 37.1 minutes.

To start this season, Siakam has averaged 26.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, highest on the team in both categories. Averaging 33.4 minutes, Siakam's scoring output has jumped more than nine points from last year (16.9).

Siakam won the Most Improved Player award last season, but he has improved yet again to the point his name is now floating around the MVP conversation. Let's break down his chances.

Pascal Siakam is an MVP candidate

The man known as "Spicy P" is an ever-changing, ever-evolving star. Just looking at numbers alone, almost every category has improved from year to year through his young career, including in the early stages of the 2019-20 season.

Not only that, but his comfort level is at an all-time high. Some questioned whether the 25-year-old would thrive or stumble with the spotlight brightened after the departure of Leonard. He has answered those calls with a resounding "no need to worry."

In today's NBA, big men have to be able to shoot the deep ball, and Siakam has proven that he is comfortable launching it from beyond the arc. He's doubled his 3-point shot attempts and makes from last season, and while 2.7 attempts to 5.5 may not seem like a large jump, it's more mental than physical. Think about it this way: If a player is not cool and collected, he is often more hesitant to shoot and would rather try to make something out of nothing, resulting in a good number of turnovers.

Every team in the NBA knows — although some are reluctant to admit — that free throws can make or break a team's chances on any given night. Siakam must've gotten the message this offseason because his free-throw percentage has skyrocketed for the second straight year, which is a good thing because he's finding himself at the line more than any other time in his career.

In the 2017-18 season, he shot 62.1 percent from the free-throw line. The next year he managed to hit 78.5 percent, but on this young season, he has converted 96.3 percent of his free-throw attempts.

Pascal Siakam is not an MVP candidate

It is way too early to be handing out end-of-season awards. Keep in mind, the Raptors have played only six games. It's the first week of November, after all.

Siakam ranks 12th in the league in points per game, so while he is definitely having a terrific start to the season, there are many good players in the league that could take down the 6-9 Douala, Cameroon, native.

While it's true that he may not need to lead the league in points to win the MVP, it definitely helps. Former MVPs James Harden (2018) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019) currently rank first and ninth in points per game, respectively.

Siakam does sit higher on the list than many notable players such as LeBron James (14th), Russell Westbrook (24th) and Derrick Rose (26th), who hold a combined six league MVPs.

What can we expect out of Pascal Siakam in 2019-20?

We can expect more of the same. Siakam shows no signs of slowing down, and that's good news for a Toronto team in a strange, half-rebuild, half-victory lap scenario.

Siakam has answered the call. He's stepped up and, barring injury, he will continue to be a thorn in the sides of opponents throughout the season. But will he be in the MVP race come April?

Well, there's no way to know for sure, but starting off on the right foot is a surefire way to get your name recognized, and playing on the court as defending champions sans-Finals MVP is one way to grow your spotlight.

Kyle Lowry may be the emotional leader of this team, but Siakam is staking a claim as the on-court leader for a number of reasons.