Raptors' Pascal Siakam is driven by improving his game

If you take a look at each of Pascal Siakam’s stats on a per-game basis in every year since he joined the NBA, his numbers have continuously improved.

Pascal Siakam’s play has been on an upward trajectory since joining the league. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Up to this point in the season, the Raptors’ power forward has set personal bests in three-point percentage, field goal percentage, and free throw percentage. This improvement in play from the third-year player should not come as a surprise; however, as always improving is what he prides himself on.

“My goal has always been about getting better,” Siakam noted about his development. “If you look at me from freshman year in college to sophomore year, the improvement is crazy. That’s something I always try to make sure I do every year. Go out and work on my game, and make sure the next year I become better.”

To say that his ability to elevate his game has been a huge help for the Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 season is an understatement.

