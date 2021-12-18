Raptors Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton enter NBA's COVID-19 protocols

Toronto's Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton have entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The announcement came shortly before the Raptors were set to tip off against the visiting Golden State Warriors.

Siakam is averaging 19.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season, while Banton has been a spark off the bench in his rookie season, averaging 4.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists a night.

Precious Achiuwa rejoined the roster Saturday after being in COVID-19 protocols, while OG Anunoby was also set to make his return after missing 13 games with a hip injury.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the NBA, forcing dozens of players into protocol and cancelling games, including the Chicago Bulls game at Toronto this past Thursday.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri also tested positive for COVID-19 after his Giants of Africa event on Dec. 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Month Date, 20XX.

The Canadian Press