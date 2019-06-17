Raptors partying with fans at championship parade

Michael Hoad
Editor
Yahoo Canada Sports
Toronto is ready to erupt.
The party’s been in the works since 1995.

Four days after celebrating their first Larry O.B., an expected two million Toronto Raptors fans are hitting the streets once again for the team’s championship parade. As was the case for people lining up insanely early to get into Jurassic Park to watch the games, thousands spent the night at Nathan Phillips Square hoping to get a front-row view of the festivities.

By the time morning rolled around the scene was already set.

In true Fun Guy fashion, Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard was even out early to sign autographs for his adoring supporters. Wait... maybe not.

One person you won’t find in the throngs? World famous Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, who will serve as the honourary parade marshal.

It wouldn’t be a parade with the floats, so here’s a sneak peek at what the Raptors players and staff will be riding on throughout the morning.

Danny Green is rocking a new hairstyle that will surely be a major storyline.

Drake wouldn’t miss this for the world. And he might even get his chips and dip.

John Tory might have some new competition.

The parade is well underway, so check back for updates as the day unfolds.

