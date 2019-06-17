Raptors partying with fans at championship parade

Toronto is ready to erupt.

The party’s been in the works since 1995.

Four days after celebrating their first Larry O.B., an expected two million Toronto Raptors fans are hitting the streets once again for the team’s championship parade. As was the case for people lining up insanely early to get into Jurassic Park to watch the games, thousands spent the night at Nathan Phillips Square hoping to get a front-row view of the festivities.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2:20 AM and chants of ‘Let’s Go Raptors’ are breaking out among the 1000+ fans already waiting at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/iy2LeL6Ned — Mark Bayne (@bayner) June 17, 2019

By the time morning rolled around the scene was already set.

The Raptors parade isn't expected to arrive at Nathan Philips Square for another four hours



Crowd so far 👇



(via @Momin680NEWS)pic.twitter.com/GUD0nzcgw8 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 17, 2019

You like what you see? pic.twitter.com/XKqajlcvsr — Ben Ennis (@SportsnetBen) June 17, 2019

In true Fun Guy fashion, Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard was even out early to sign autographs for his adoring supporters. Wait... maybe not.

Story continues

Fake Kawhi is living it up at the Raptors parade

pic.twitter.com/LyBl3WH8vw — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 17, 2019

One person you won’t find in the throngs? World famous Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, who will serve as the honourary parade marshal.

Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia will serve as the honourary parade marshal, MLSE says. — CP24 (@CP24) June 17, 2019

It wouldn’t be a parade with the floats, so here’s a sneak peek at what the Raptors players and staff will be riding on throughout the morning.

Danny Green is rocking a new hairstyle that will surely be a major storyline.

Danny Green with the comb out Mohawk for the parade 👀 pic.twitter.com/QD7ApmC9Bj — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) June 17, 2019

Drake wouldn’t miss this for the world. And he might even get his chips and dip.

There was no way @Drake would miss the @Raptors' championship parade. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xhJVziGBLh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 17, 2019

Plant Guy... meet Chips with the Dip Guy. 😂#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/99Ex50fag2 — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) June 17, 2019

John Tory might have some new competition.

The parade is well underway, so check back for updates as the day unfolds.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports