Raptors Over Everything: Shining in New York, Mobley vs. Barnes and Halloween costumes

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, your home for all the latest news, reaction and analysis surrounding the Toronto Raptors.

On this episode, the Group Chat gets together to discuss the Raptors' statement win in New York, the new City jerseys, Evan Mobley's great start ahead of the Cavs game on Friday and who had the best costume at the team Halloween party...it was definitely Bobby Webster.

Topics:

Raptors exceeding all expectations

Making a statement at The Garden

Thoughts on the new threads

Halloween party takeaways

