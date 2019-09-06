Raptors Over Everything Podcast: Taking a victory lap and hypothetical trade targets
Host William Lou is joined by Asad Alvi to make the most out of another quiet week in the offseason.
Topics include:
Can the Raptors maintain their defensive identity?
Hypothetical trade targets to push the Raptors back into contention
Fred VanVleet copying the Kyle Lowry model of development
Canada Basketball disappoints yet again
Gratuitous amounts of Bucks and Sixers slander
Twitter questions
