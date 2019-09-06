Raptors Over Everything Podcast: Taking a victory lap and hypothetical trade targets

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Host William Lou is joined by Asad Alvi to make the most out of another quiet week in the offseason.

Topics include:

Can the Raptors maintain their defensive identity?

Hypothetical trade targets to push the Raptors back into contention

Fred VanVleet copying the Kyle Lowry model of development

Canada Basketball disappoints yet again

Gratuitous amounts of Bucks and Sixers slander

Twitter questions

Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet will leaf Toronto's title defence in 2019-20. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

