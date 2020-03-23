Raptors Over Everything Podcast: Canada withdraws from 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Host William Lou provides a daily summary of how COVID-19 is affecting the Raptors and the NBA at large.
- Canada won’t send athletes to 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo if they aren’t postponed over coronavirus concerns
- Women's team was likely to medal
- Men's team was set to host qualifying tournament with best talent in decades
- Serge Ibaka continues to be hugely entertaining
