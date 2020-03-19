Raptors Over Everything: Adam Silver teases potential NBA charity game
Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Host William Lou provides a daily summary of how COVID-19 is affecting the Raptors and the NBA at large.
Discussed on the podcast are the following topics:
- OKC test negative for coronavirus
- NBA responds to criticism over jumping the line with tests
- Adam Silver says Christmas Day start is "possible"
- Silver teases charity game
- Nick Nurse, Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet on social
