Raptors Over Everything: Adam Silver teases potential NBA charity game

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Host William Lou provides a daily summary of how COVID-19 is affecting the Raptors and the NBA at large.

Discussed on the podcast are the following topics:

- OKC test negative for coronavirus

- NBA responds to criticism over jumping the line with tests

- Adam Silver says Christmas Day start is "possible"

- Silver teases charity game

- Nick Nurse, Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet on social

