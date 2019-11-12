Raptors' OG Anunoby leaves game vs. Clippers after getting poked in eye

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will not return to Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers after getting poked in the eye by Kawhi Leonard in the first quarter.

Here’s how it happened:

Kawhi Leonard by accidentally bloodies former teammate OG Anunoby 😳 pic.twitter.com/XlOnIUWvsi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 12, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It obviously wasn’t a malicious play as Leonard tried to snatch the ball out of Anunoby’s hands and simply missed, but it’ll be of little comfort to a Raptors team that is already without Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka due to injuries.

Anunoby was making a major leap offensively and establishing himself as one of the premier 3-and-D threats in the league during the start of the 2019-20 campaign. He is averaging 13.0 points, 1.4 blocks, 1.3 steals and 6.2 rebounds.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports