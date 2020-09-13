Raptors offseason outlook: One thought for every player

The championship defence is over.

This season started with two preseason games in Japan, championship banner night without Kawhi Leonard, an all-time never underestimate the heart of a champion season where the Raptors went 53-19, including a 15-game win streak, while battling injuries all season and dealing with a four-month midseason layoff because of a global pandemic.

The Raptors had a legitimate chance to defend their title in the playoffs, but the Boston Celtics proved to be too much for the defending champs in the second round. Friday’s Game 7 loss felt like the end of a seven-year run, where the franchise soared to new heights after Masai Ujiri returned to the organization as general manager, taking over for Bryan Colangelo and building this team into a perennial contender, and eventually winning it all last season.

The Raptors will still be really good next season, but depending on how the offseason shakes out, it might be a slightly different looking group next year. Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol are the key free agents on this team. We also don’t know when the free agency period will begin or when (and where) the 2020-21 season will start, or what the salary cap will look like moving forward.

The Raptors have enjoyed remarkable stability within their organization even as players and coaches have turned over during this run. Next year feels like a transitional year for the franchise. Here’s an early look at the offseason ahead:

Kyle Lowry. Even though the Raptors came up short, this seven-game series against the Celtics was a defining moment in Lowry’s career. He was the best player on the floor in all three Raptors wins, and helped author two of the greatest playoff victories in franchise history in Games 3 and 6. Lowry will always be underappreciated outside of Toronto, but what he did this season at the age of 34 was remarkable. Lowry has one year, $33 million left on his contract, and while a cynic might argue that his trade value has never been higher especially for teams with championship aspirations (I don’t want to picture Lowry in a Sixers or Bucks jersey), he’s also the greatest Raptor of all-time and if he is amicable to finishing his career in Toronto, you have to believe Ujiri and the front office will find a way to make that happen beyond next season.

Pascal Siakam. Siakam’s first season as the guy started out incredibly and ended terribly. He was an All-Star starter and exceeded everyone’s expectations during the regular season, but never rediscovered that magic at the Disney World bubble, culminating in a seven-game series against the Celtics where he averaged 14.9 points and shot 38.2 percent from the field, including 4-of-32 from 3. It wasn’t just the raw numbers. Siakam’s decision making on the offensive end deteriorated as the series went on. You could almost see him overthinking every single time the ball was in his hands. There’s understandable frustration from the fanbase, but this is part of the learning curve for the 26-year-old forward. Even with the shortened offseason, Siakam will need to find a way to add more versatility to his offensive game. He is an all-world talent on defence, and that’s why he was still on the floor in crunch time of Game 7. There’s no guarantee Siakam will end up meeting all of the expectations placed on him, but it is also fair to give him a few more seasons to show exactly what his ceiling is.

Fred VanVleet. The biggest question heading into the offseason for the Raptors. VanVleet is such an important part of what the team does on the floor, but also as a leader off the court. VanVleet already commands the respect of the younger players in the locker room and can help bridge the Raptors from from their current iteration to whatever they are in five years. VanVleet will be a coveted free agent. Teams like the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons will probably make sizeable offers to lure him away, likely in the $20 million per year range. If the Raptors are willing to match the highest bidder on the market, VanVleet will be back.

