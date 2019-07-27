Norman Powell left hanging, once again, at Raptors Basketball Academy

We’ve all been there. You go for a high-five, props or some dap, and the act is not reciprocated. It’s awkward, uncomfortable, and something certainly nobody wants to experience.

Unfortunately for Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors, this unwelcoming feeling has become all too familiar.

During a session at the Raptors’ Basketball Academy, the shooting guard went in for some dap with one of the kids participating, but Powell, disappointingly, was once again left hanging.

It’s rough out here for an NBA champ



pic.twitter.com/XMtAl0iFRL — Amit Mann (@Amit_Mann) July 26, 2019

This, of course, wasn’t the first time the NBA champion was ignored in such a manner. Powell, as you may recall, was infamously turned aside by Kawhi Leonard prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Not now Norm lol pic.twitter.com/sFaoXPVTQs — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 6, 2019

Given all of his handshake hardships, the 26-year-old decided to clear the air and let people know how he feels about it.

Here’s hoping that Powell will some day soon receive the dap, prop, and high-five respect he truly deserves.

