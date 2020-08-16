Raptors-Nets preview: Guarding Caris LeVert, and why Pascal Siakam should feast

The Toronto Raptors will play the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. The Nets are essentially a band of strangers, as COVID-19 and long-term injuries sidelined just about every recognizable name on the roster. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Taurean Prince, Wilson Chandler and Spencer Dinwiddie will all be watching from home.

Having said that, the Nets won’t go down without a fight. Brooklyn won five of its eight seeding games, including victories over the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers, and they finished second in assists among all teams inside the bubble. Although they are comically shorthanded, the Nets are fast, play together and carry themselves with confidence. Even if the Raptors take the series quickly, it will still be a hard-fought effort.

Here’s four things to know about Raptors-Nets:

Pascal Siakam should feast

Siakam’s struggles were a running theme throughout the seeding games, as he averaged 17 points on 39 percent shooting while recording as many turnovers as assists. Outside of a 26-point performance against the Memphis Grizzlies, it was a struggle for Siakam to establish his rhythm. With Kawhi Leonard gone, the expectation is for Siakam to fill in as the go-to scorer, and it’s mildly concerning that he looks so rusty.

This series against the Nets is an opportunity for Siakam to get right. Brooklyn has a very obvious weakness on defence, and it’s on the wing. They lack a defensive stopper to compete with the premium point forwards in the league, and it was evident inside the bubble. Leonard had 39, while Giannis Antetokounmpo shot 7-of-8 and finished with 16 points in the first half before resting thereafter. Against the Celtics, each one of Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown had 18 or more.

Siakam should have his way against Brooklyn. Their top choice to guard Siakam will be Timothe Luwawu-Cabbarot, who is short two inches and 30 pounds against Siakam. Their next-best option is Caris LeVert, who is scrappy and strong for his frame, but again is woefully undersized. Physically frail reserves like Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs won’t fare much better.





Because they are so small, the Nets will double Siakam with regularity. The Raptors should try to establish him in the post, draw the help, and use their passing to create an open look. They won’t need to use Siakam as much on the perimeter, where he is also capable. Oddly enough, it’s not the jumpshot that is the problem for Siakam. He’s shooting 36 percent from deep on six attempts per game, which is exactly where he stood before the shutdown. The issue is that Siakam seemed to lose his touch around the basket.

With all due respect to the Nets, the goal for Siakam should be to reestablish his confidence and rhythm for the second round and beyond. Everything so far looks to be a bit loose — his jumpers are missing at odd angles, his handle isn’t compact — and that will need to change when the Raptors run into more formidable defences. Their second round opponent will likely be the Boston Celtics, who finished the year as the fourth-best defence in the league. Siakam needs to be as sharp as possible heading into that series.

