Pacers reportedly emerge as potential trade destination for Raptors star Pascal Siakam

The Pacers join the Hawks, Magic and others as top contenders to land the All-Star forward.

It appears the possibility of a Pascal Siakam trade is more realistic than most first thought, with teams like the Indiana Pacers emerging as legitimate potential suitors.

According to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, it is "increasingly conceivable" the Raptors move Siakam, with trade rumours surrounding No. 43 once again picking up steam over the past couple days.

Marc Stein is now reporting it is “increasingly conceivable” that Siakam could be moved and the Pacers have emerged as a legit suitor.



Just a few days ago Stein reported it was unlikely that Siakam would be moved, so something has changed.



Potentially pushing Toronto to continue considering trading the All-Star forward is Indiana’s reported interest in him. Stein highlights how the Pacers would be intrigued by the prospect of pairing Tyrese Haliburton alongside Siakam.

"Siakam is a two-time All-Star and would represent a premier trade target for Indiana to potentially place beside face of the franchise Tyrese Haliburton, who recently received a max contract extension that could be worth up to $260 million," Stein wrote.

Another reported reason Toronto could deal the 29-year-old is to open up the court for Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby. Both players have yet to hit their prime and occupy similar spots on the floor as Siakam, creating an ostensible logjam when it comes to touches for the three of them.

"My read is that the Raptors, in the wake of Fred VanVleet's free agent departure to Houston, are eager to give even more runway to Scottie Barnes and O.G. Anunoby to expand their offensive purview under new coach Darko Rajaković," Stein added. "Barnes and Anunoby are 21 and 25; VanVleet and Siakam are both 29."

Stein concluded his piece by emphasizing that while a trade isn’t imminent as of yet, the odds of the Raptors extending Siakam rather than moving him are unlikely.

"After a weekend here, it is difficult not to come away thinking, at the very least, that a trade is the far more likely outcome for Siakam than a contract extension from the Raptors at this juncture."

Sportsnet Raptors reporter Michael Grange echoed that sentiment in his latest piece, adding, "the Raptors are still listening, trying to gauge the market value for their leading scorer and leading returning — in theory — playmaker. Atlanta remains a possibility, Indiana has reached out while Orlando is another team that bears watching."

Siakam, who averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists last season, has been notably absent during NBA Summer League.