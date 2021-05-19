  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Masai Ujiri's focus in contract negotiations: 'This is all about winning the championship again'

William Lou
·NBA reporter
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The biggest decision of the offseason will be the future of Kyle Lowry, and a close second will be the status of Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri.

Ujiri's contract runs to a close this offseason, and while he continued to evade questions about timelines or making any concrete commitments, the 50-year-old president did tip his hand in terms of his mentality. For Ujiri, the focus will be on winning, on all that it takes to win, and he wants to ensure that Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment is aligned with him in this singular pursuit when he sits down for negotiations.

"Everybody says blank cheque, blank cheque, but I'm not as much focused on blank cheque. A lot of the things that we have done here, we have to move forward as a franchise to compete with the best in the NBA. This is all about winning a championship again," Ujiri said of his eventual sit down with MLSE.

"Lemme tell you something — everybody has forgotten what has happened two years ago. Yes we won, but nobody cares anymore. We want to win another one, that's what you want to do. You want to prepare yourself to win another one. Not playing the play-in game, not playing the playoffs, you want to win a championship."

Ujiri returned to Toronto for his season-ending press conference, and will presumably hold meetings in the coming weeks before the NBA Draft at the end of July. He spoke honestly about the season, which saw the Raptors rocked by relocation and a breakout of COVID-19. Ujiri also reflected on his own part in the downfall of the team this season, particularly with his roster decisions at the center position. But the main focus kept circling back to his future status.

To that point, Ujiri was clear. What he wants in his meetings with ownership will be to see their ambitions reflect those of his own and his team. Ujiri is as highly-rated as any executive can be, and teams like Washington and New York have made hard bids for him in the past few years. The clear message from Ujiri is that if the Raptors want to continue the relationship, it will have to be through winning. 

"Everybody's like 'why don't you get in the play-in' — play-in for what? We want to win a championship here, and we have to put ourselves in position. So a lot of things that we did, whether that's build a practice facility, whether it's to get everybody to see us hosting an All-Star game, or getting a G-League team, I have an incredible staff that they allowed me to hire here from front office, to coaches, to medical. We have Drake, our ambassador who has been incredible to us, has lifted us," Ujiri said.

"Yeah, so what's the next lift? What's the next five years? What's the next ten years? What are we doing to put ourselves in conversation with all the great teams, and all the winners? That's what we want to do, and that's the conversation I'm going to have (with ownership.) Yes, I'm going to have asks, I'm going to have a lot of things that I think we need to put forward here to address these things, and I think ownership is open to hear this."

More coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada

Latest Stories

  • The best version of Connor McDavid is knocking on the postseason door

    It's long been understood that McDavid has to be everything for the Oilers to have true success. So far this season, he's been everything and more.

  • Mike Trout's calf injury makes Shohei Ohtani the overwhelming AL MVP favorite

    Trout is set to miss up to two months with a calf injury. And his teammate's AL MVP betting odds dropped precipitously as a result.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Bettors like Sergio Garcia to lead after Thursday's first round

    Garcia seems a popular pick because of his tantalizing odds.

  • Who has the power to cancel the Tokyo Olympics?

    With Japan in the midst of a COVID surge, many are calling for the Summer Olympics to be cancelled. But does Tokyo even have the power to do so?

  • Eduardo Rodriguez on comeback from COVID-19 myocarditis: 'I can be an example to others'

    Eduardo Rodriguez couldn't walk his dog or play video games last year due to myocarditis.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Miami Heat

    The Eastern Conference’s third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and sixth-seeded Miami Heat meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

  • Up to 2,500 fans allowed at Bell Centre if Leafs-Habs series reaches Game 6

    A limited number of fans will be permitted in the Bell Centre to watch a potential May 29 playoff game between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Is the North ready to be competitive yet?

    The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Portland Trail Blazers

    The Western Conference’s third-seeded Denver Nuggets and sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a first-round series the Blazers won in 2019, 4-3.

  • Kyle Lowry details what he's looking for in upcoming NBA free agency

    Kyle Lowry said family comfort, money, term, and the potential to win another championship will all weigh heavily on his free agency decision this summer.

  • North Division champ will win free beer for their entire city

    Budweiser has thrown in an extra incentive for fans of the team that comes out of the all-Canadian division.

  • Canucks ownership reportedly courting Sedin twins for front-office roles

    As rumours of major change swirl around the Canucks, Daniel and Henrik Sedin are reportedly inching closer to joining Vancouver's front office.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Danica Patrick will drive the pace car ahead of the 2021 Indy 500

    Patrick made eight Indianapolis 500 starts and finished third in 2009.

  • Yermin Mercedes' home run swing makes far more sense than the White Sox hiring Tony La Russa

    If we want to talk about questionable decisions, the Chicago White Sox hiring Tony La Russa came with far fewer good reasons than Yermin Mercedes' home run swing against the Twins.

  • Tony La Russa doubles down on HR controversy while his players send different message on social media

    White Sox players don't seem too bothered by Tony La Russa's comments.

  • Spurs chairman tells fans club 'lost sight' of priorities

    LONDON (AP) — Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has told fans that the club made mistakes during a disappointing season in which it tried to join a “Super League” and fired manager Jose Mourinho after falling out of contention for the Champions League. Levy’s message to supporters was published Wednesday in the matchday program as Spurs welcomed back 10,000 fans for a home game against Aston Villa amid reports that striker Harry Kane wants out of Tottenham. Fans have been critical of the club's attempt to join the proposed European Super League as well as the team's on-field performances as it slipped down the standings and failed to qualify for next season's Champions League. “This season, for many reasons, we have not met our raised expectations on the pitch,” Levy wrote, noting that Spurs were atop the Premier League in December. Levy's message didn't address Kane's status but mentioned the need to hire a permanent manager who will bring a “free-flowing, attacking and entertaining” style of play. Levy said that “we lost sight of some key priorities and what’s truly in our DNA” during the effort to complete the team's new stadium and while dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. “Our work in the community and with the NHS is an example of when we get it right, but we don’t get everything right," he wrote. "It has never been because we don’t care about or respect you, our fans — nothing could be further from the truth.” The club announced last week that it will have fan representation on its board in an effort to improve relations with supporters following the aborted effort to join the Super League. Levy defended his efforts to support the team, saying that since reaching the Champions League final in 2019 the club has spent more than $353 million on new players. But the best they can do now is qualification to the second-tier Europa League. Levy pledged to hire a manager who will bring an exciting style of play. Mourinho was fired last month, and academy coach Ryan Mason was promoted in the interim. “We are acutely aware of the need to select someone whose values reflect those of our great club and return to playing football with the style for which we are known — free-flowing, attacking and entertaining — whilst continuing to embrace our desire to see young players flourish from our academy alongside experienced talent,” Levy wrote. Sky Sports, one of the Premier League’s major rights holders, reported Monday that Kane has asked to be sold after becoming unhappy with the club's lack of progress. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • New hoops league for prep stars building facility in Atlanta

    A new basketball league created for standout high school players is building a state-of-the-art facility in Atlanta. Also under construction: the high-level hoopsters set to join a league that offers another possible avenue to the NBA. Overtime Elite announced Wednesday it is constructing a 103,000-square-foot complex where prep players will train, study and compete. The new league markets itself to top-notch players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. It’s another potential route to the NBA besides college, the developmental G League or heading overseas. Last month, the league hired a head coach in Kevin Ollie, who led UConn to a national title in 2014. Scheduled to start in September, the league will feature 30 players — yet to be named — all living and playing in Atlanta. Overtime Elite was launched through the sports media company Overtime, which counts among its investors rapper/songwriter Drake and NBA players such as Kevin Durant of Brooklyn, Carmelo Anthony of Portland and Trae Young of Atlanta. “Overtime Elite is a welcome addition to Atlanta’s rich sports tradition, elevating the city as a global center for basketball development and a cultural hub for people of all backgrounds,” Young said in a statement as the Hawks head into the postseason as a No. 5 seed. Each player is guaranteed a minimum salary of at least $100,000 a year, along with signing bonuses and shares in the company. They will also generate revenue from use of their name, image and likeness, in addition to sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games and nonfungible tokens. One caveat: Their college eligibility would be forfeited. The city of Atlanta was selected after a yearlong search. The facility will be located in the Atlantic Station neighborhood, which is near the Georgia Tech campus. “The city’s storied basketball history, diverse population, vibrant business community and rich culture make Atlanta a city where OTE wants to make a commitment as an active contributor to the community," Overtime Elite commissioner and president Aaron Ryan said in a news release. Added Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: “We look forward to welcoming the next generation of basketball stars to our city.” ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Pat Graham, The Associated Press