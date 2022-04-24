Raptors list VanVleet as questionable with strained hip flexor for Game 5

TORONTO, Kan. — Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is questionable for Monday's playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a strained left hip flexor.

VanVleet played less than 15 minutes of Toronto's 110-102 win over Philly on Saturday, limping off the court and ripping his jersey in frustration.

The Raptors face elimination again Monday, trailing the Sixers 3-1 in their best-of-seven opening-round playoff series. No team in NBA history has come back from being down 3-0 — as the Raptors were — to win a series.

The 28-year-old VanVleet had been hampered by a bruised knee this season, missing 14 games since Jan. 25.

He averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season and was named an all-star for the first time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press

