Raptors leaning toward using Kawhi Leonard in back-to-backs

So far this season, the Raptors have been cautious with Kawhi Leonard, who spent most of last season dealing with a severe quad injury. But head coach Nick Nurse thinks there’s a chance the team may start to test the star’s durability a little bit more in the new year.

“I think we are there,” Nurse told Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “I think, after we get here to the new year, we’ll be there … no promises, but I think we’re there.”

Kawhi Leonard’s status in back-to-back games may be changing come 2019. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

At this point, nothing has been guaranteed about Leonard’s availability in back-to-back games. However, this is the most positive statement Nurse has made with regards to Leonard’s status in these situations since his arrival in Toronto. So far this season, the forward has not appeared in both games of a back-to-back in all seven occasions in which it has occurred for the Raptors.

The next opportunity that the club will have to utilize Leonard on consecutive days will be on January 5th and 6th when they battle the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

