Raptors' Kyle Lowry makes $1 million donation to Villanova

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry has made a $1 million donation to Villanova, his alma mater.

The money will be used to upgrade the home locker room at the Pavilion, where the Philadelphia native spends the offseason working out.

The school announced the largest donation by a former Villanova basketball player on Monday, a few hours before the Raptors faced the Philadelphia 76ers in Lowry's hometown. Villanova's locker room will be named after Lowry, who spent two seasons with the Wildcats before leaving for the NBA as a first-round pick of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2006.

Villanova coach Jay Wright attended the announcement at Wells Fargo Center, where the top-ranked Wildcats are playing this season while their home court undergoes a $60 million renovation.

