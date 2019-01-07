Raptors' Kyle Lowry impresses in return after back issues



Considering he strapped his squad onto it a few times against the Indiana Pacers, it appears that Kyle Lowry’s back was feeling just fine on Sunday night.

After missing ten of Toronto’s last 11 games, the 32-year-old racked up 12 points, eight assists and a team-high three steals in 32 minutes of action. His performance was all the more impressive considering the fact that the Raptors decided to rest Kawhi Leonard for the contest and were taking on one of the hottest teams in the league.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Pacers entered the game winners of their last six and 13-2 in their last 15. Yet, Toronto’s offence was comfortable and fluid with Lowry back to take control tactically.

The four-time All-Star point guard didn’t wait long to make an impact.





The early bucket made it clear that fans shouldn’t be too concerned about his health. And, honestly, that’s saying something considering it was less than a week ago that the team announced Lowry had “received pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory injections for lower-back soreness” and there was no timetable for his return.

With that in mind, Raptors fans would probably be lying if they said that they didn’t let out a little gasp when they saw him take a charge from the 6-6, 220 pound Tyreke Evans in the first half.

Story continues

Man of Action Your turn to take charge, vote Kyle ⭐️: https://t.co/L2UF9hWrpY pic.twitter.com/oTboRRLXkt — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 7, 2019





With both sides shooting the lights out in the first quarter, Lowry flashed his brilliant play-making ability on a few occasions.





Lowry did a little bit of everything in this one and eight different Raptors scored at least ten points as Toronto knocked off Indiana 121-105. The former Villanova star had plenty of applause rain down upon him when he exited the contest with 1:44 remaining and his side up 15.

With the victory, Toronto improved to 23-8 with Lowry in the lineup and 16-1 when they score 120 or more points. Overall, the Raptors are now 30-12 and own the league’s best winning percentage once again (.714) with their recent back-to-back wins.

The injury bug has bitten Lowry and the rest of his Toronto teammates quite aggressively this season. Hopefully, his strong performance is a sign of more positive things to come for the squad when it comes to their health.

Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, right, seems to do most of his smiling when healthy and playing. (Photo by Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images)

More Raptors coverage on Yahoo Sports

